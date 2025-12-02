Kadena teams up for Special Olympics basketball practice

Photo By Airman Nathaniel Jackson | Athletes play a concluding game during the Special Olympics Nippon Okinawa basketball...... read more read more Photo By Airman Nathaniel Jackson | Athletes play a concluding game during the Special Olympics Nippon Okinawa basketball practice at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 4, 2025. During the practice games, U.S. volunteers filled in available positions on the teams and worked tirelessly to aid the SONO athletes with their training, reinforcing Kadena’s culture of acceptance and support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nathaniel Jackson) see less | View Image Page

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan -- U.S. service members and families teamed up with athletes from Special Olympics Nippon Okinawa for an energetic basketball practice at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 4, 2025.

Since its founding in 1968, the Special Olympics has grown into the world’s largest sports organization for people with disabilities. Special Olympics Nippon Okinawa is a local branch that provides disabled athletes with a variety of sports training and competitions throughout the year, giving them opportunities to showcase their skills and accomplishments.

“These practices are a great opportunity for these athletes! They’re a huge part of building community relationships in preparation for Kadena Special Olympics,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Samantha DuBois, 18th Civil Engineer Group section commander and KSO committee lead. “Today, they'll begin with drills, then they’ll play some practice games to get ready to compete at the Kadena Special Olympics this December and for nationals next year.”

During practice games, U.S. volunteers filled available positions on the teams and worked tirelessly to aid the SON athletes with their training, reinforcing Kadena’s culture of acceptance and support.

The 18th Wing collaborates closely with SONO to host KSO annually, which serves as an avenue for U.S. and Okinawan communities to stand together in support of people with disabilities.

“I think it's important that people know about KSO; it's such a huge part of our community,” said DuBois. “Since we resumed holding the event post Covid-19, participation has increased greatly, which makes me excited to see what this year’s competition will look like.”

As the practice wrapped up, athletes, service members, and families left with a renewed appreciation for each other’s skills on the court.

Events like this help bridge cultural gaps and strengthen the bond between U.S. service members and the local Japanese community. They also reflect the 18th Wing’s broader commitment to maintaining local communities’ understanding and support regarding Kadena’s presence in Okinawa.