Governor’s Veterans Advocacy Award goes to Vietnam War veteran

Ron Seiblels, a Vietnam War veteran, receives the Governor's Advocacy Award Nov. 25, 2025, during a ceremony held at the monthly meeting of the Military Order of the Purple Heart hosted at American Legion Post 28 in Anchorage, Alaska.

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — A Vietnam War veteran has been named the 2025 Governor’s Veterans Advocacy Award winner. Ron Seiblels received the award during a Ceremony held at the monthly meeting of the Military Order of the Purple Heart hosted at American Legion Post 28 in Anchorage. Director of the State Office of Veterans Affairs Verdie Bowen and Senior Program Manager Jeff Slaikeu of the State Office of Veterans Affairs presented the award to Ron. “Ron is a humble advocate for all veterans,” Bowen said. “He is involved in countless organizations, always serving his fellow veterans. It is often said that ‘every day is veterans’ day’ in Ron’s eyes, that is certainly the truth. Ron is the first Alaskan to attain the high office of National Commander of the Military order of the Purple Heart and in this position, Ron has moved many Veterans centered programs for our Alaskan Veterans and their families. It is a great honor to publicly recognize his continued service to the veteran community”. Seibles has dedicated his life to serving his nation and his community. He served in the U.S. Army for 20 years from 1977 to 1987. As a young Soldier in 1967, he served in Vietnam and was wounded and, after recovery, served one more combat tour. In 1975, Seibles was commissioned as a warrant officer and retired as a chief warrant officer 4 in 1987. His numerous awards also include the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart. Since leaving active-duty, Seibles has taken on many important roles in Alaska, including being one of the most vocal veterans’ advocates. He has spent years reaching out to his fellow veterans to make sure they receive the benefits, honor, and dignity they have earned through service. Ron was instrumental in the establishment of the Alaskan Purple Heart Trails, Purple Heart plates and cities that hold the Purple Heart City designation. He has traveled to all seven of our Pioneer Homes, ensuring our Veterans living in our homes receive key recognition and Veterans benefits. Most laws passed in the state that assist our Veterans have Seibles’ thumbprint on them. Ron was unanimously selected for this award by members of the Governors Alaska Veterans Advisory Council. “It is remarkable that Ron continues to serve today over 57 years after his initial enlisted in the Army,” Bowen said. “His commitment to veterans and their families, Veteran Service Organizations, and many other groups makes him an exemplary recipient for this award.”