U.S. Navy successfully removes USS Arizona platform concrete Your browser does not support the audio element.

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — The U.S. Navy, in coordination with the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, successfully completed removal of significant portions of two World War II-era mooring platforms from the USS Arizona on Oct. 3, 2025.



The U.S. Navy Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 1, advised by the Navy’s Supervisor of Salvage and Diving and supported by local contractors, removed the majority of the 80-year-old concrete platforms in a month’s time.



At the completion of the project, the team effectively reduced the weight bearing on Arizona’s deck with only minimal portions remaining on both platforms to avoid disturbance or damage to the structure of the ship, including features of Arizona that are believed to be embedded in the concrete.



The Navy began these salvage operations Sept. 3, after two years of thorough planning, analysis and preparation with stakeholders to ensure compliance with relevant laws, regulations, and policies. Navy staff prioritized operational safety and adherence to environmental best management practices while fully respecting the ship’s sacred status as a war grave.



“I’m very proud of the combined team,” said Capt. Lee Shannon, commander of Task Force Arizona. “A great deal of effort from dozens of subject matter experts, both on and off the water, resulted in a successful salvage operation, which included salvors working 12 to 14 hours every day to complete the precision removal work.”



The two platforms, estimated to have a combined weight of more than 150 tons, were originally erected to aid in the salvage of guns and munitions from the Pennsylvania-class battleship after the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor that marked the beginning of the United States involvement in World War II.



With the aid of a crane barge and a diamond wire saw, the sailors, DoW civilians, and contractors safely removed the concrete portions. MDSU-1 Sailors methodically made incisions in the concrete and contractors used the crane to lift the concrete segments from Pearl Harbor onto the barge.



“Our number one priority was to protect the USS Arizona for the future.” said Cmdr. Matthew Englehart, U.S. Pacific Fleet diving and salvage officer. “As the ship's historic structure continues to age, the sheer weight of these concrete platforms posed a significant threat of collapsing through the decks. This proactive operation successfully removed over 100 tons of that burden, relieving the stress on the memorial and preserving its integrity while honoring the sanctity of the site. It was a privilege to lead this effort and safeguard this vital piece of American history.”



Bill Manley, Navy Region Hawaii environmental director, said preserving and protecting the USS Arizona, while also preventing harm to the environment, were the Navy’s top priorities throughout the platform removal process.



“Navy experts in marine resources, water quality, historic preservation, and environmental review worked closely to provide proactive, comprehensive support to ensure the operation’s success,” he said.



For more information about Navy Region Hawaii, visit https://cnrh.cnic.navy.mil. Photos and videos of USS Arizona’s platform removal can be viewed at the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service website at https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/PreservingArizona.



The USS Arizona Memorial is located at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu and marks the resting place of more than 900 Sailors and Marines killed aboard the ship during the attack on Pearl Harbor, as well as survivors of the attack who were later interred. The memorial, built in 1962, is accessible only by boat and rests above the sunken remains of the battleship without touching it. Since 1980, the National Park Service has managed the memorial.



For more information about the USS Arizona Memorial, visit https://www.nps.gov/perl/index.htm. The Naval History and Heritage Command is responsible for managing, researching, interpreting and preserving the Department of the Navy’s sunken military craft such as USS Arizona. For the official history of the vessel, visit https://www.history.navy.mil/research/histories/ship-histories/danfs/a/arizona-battleship-no-39-ii.html