    U.S. Navy contractors prepare for USS Arizona platform removal [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Navy contractors prepare for USS Arizona platform removal

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — A crane lowers a portion of a temporary work platform in proximity to the USS Arizona Memorial, Sept. 6, 2025. U.S. Navy’s Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1, advised by the Navy Supervisor of Salvage and Diving and supported by locally contracted salvors, will soon begin extracting two World War II-era mooring platforms from USS Arizona’s hull in support of Memorial preservation efforts. In the aftermath of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the Navy installed the mooring platforms to aid in the salvaging of the Pennsylvania-class battleship’s ammunition and armament for reutilization in the ongoing war effort. (U.S. Navy photo by Dr. Alexis Catsambis)

