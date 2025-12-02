Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COPAN, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2025

    Story by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Youth fishing event supports USACE stewardship and recreation missions

    COPAN, Okla. —Copan Lake staff hosted their biannual youth fishing event Saturday, Nov. 30, at Prairie Pond. The pond, located across from the Copan Lake office, is routinely stocked with trout to support public fishing opportunities.

    Participants caught more than 30 trout during the event, with prize drawings provided by the Copan Community Action Team, a local nonprofit.

    "Events like this help kids connect with the outdoors and learn about responsible fishing," said Copan Lake Manager, Brandon Moehrle. "It's a chance to have fun, but also a chance to pass on good habits that protect the environment."

    The first event was held three years ago, with only five participants. This year, 64 youth participated in the event.

    “We encourage anyone visiting our lakes or ponds to check the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation guidelines for daily limits and licensing requirements,” said Moehrle. “These guidelines play an important role in preserving healthy fish populations.”

    Events like this support several key U.S. Army Corps of Engineers mission areas, including environmental stewardship, outdoor recreation and community outreach. Introducing young people to fishing helps USACE staff foster an early appreciation of the outdoors and teach them about natural resource management.

    As the nation’s largest provider of water-based recreation, USACE manages thousands of miles of shorelines, campgrounds, trails and day-use areas across the country. Within the Tulsa District, 38 projects span Oklahoma, southern Kansas and northern Texas, offering visitors a wide range of diverse recreation opportunities.

    The next kid fish event will occur in May 2026.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Location: COPAN, OKLAHOMA, US
