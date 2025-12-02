Courtesy Photo | A young angler shows off his catch during the biannual fishing event at Copan Lake’s...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A young angler shows off his catch during the biannual fishing event at Copan Lake’s Prairie Fishing Pond in Copan, Okla., Nov. 30, 2025. The event drew 64 youth and resulted in more than 30 trout being caught. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Justin Barnes/released) see less | View Image Page

Youth fishing event supports USACE stewardship and recreation missions

COPAN, Okla. —Copan Lake staff hosted their biannual youth fishing event Saturday, Nov. 30, at Prairie Pond. The pond, located across from the Copan Lake office, is routinely stocked with trout to support public fishing opportunities.



Participants caught more than 30 trout during the event, with prize drawings provided by the Copan Community Action Team, a local nonprofit.



"Events like this help kids connect with the outdoors and learn about responsible fishing," said Copan Lake Manager, Brandon Moehrle. "It's a chance to have fun, but also a chance to pass on good habits that protect the environment."



The first event was held three years ago, with only five participants. This year, 64 youth participated in the event.



“We encourage anyone visiting our lakes or ponds to check the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation guidelines for daily limits and licensing requirements,” said Moehrle. “These guidelines play an important role in preserving healthy fish populations.”



Events like this support several key U.S. Army Corps of Engineers mission areas, including environmental stewardship, outdoor recreation and community outreach. Introducing young people to fishing helps USACE staff foster an early appreciation of the outdoors and teach them about natural resource management.



As the nation’s largest provider of water-based recreation, USACE manages thousands of miles of shorelines, campgrounds, trails and day-use areas across the country. Within the Tulsa District, 38 projects span Oklahoma, southern Kansas and northern Texas, offering visitors a wide range of diverse recreation opportunities.



The next kid fish event will occur in May 2026.