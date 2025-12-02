Recovery Starts with Reaching Out Your browser does not support the audio element.

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Every service member faces challenges. Whether it's high operational tempos, frequent relocations, long deployments, or time away from loved ones, these stressors can take a serious toll on one's mental health and overall well-being. At Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, leadership and support teams work proactively to ensure no one has to face these challenges alone.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of March 26, 2025, suicide remains one of the leading causes of death in the United States. In 2023 alone, more than 49,000 people died by suicide, an average of one life lost every 11 minutes. The impact of suicide continues to raise nationwide concern and underscores the urgent need for effective prevention programs.

In response, JBLE has developed a wide range of support services aimed at protecting the mental health and well-being of service members and their families. These efforts align with Department of Defense initiatives focused on mental health awareness and suicide prevention across the military.

Among the available services are behavioral and mental health clinics, chaplain support, peer-support programs, and military and family life counseling. Each service provides confidential, judgment-free assistance.

The 633d Medical Group mental health clinic and McDonald Army Health Center behavioral health clinic provide professional, confidential care for individuals experiencing stress, anxiety, depression, or other mental health concerns. These clinics are staffed by providers trained in military-specific care, crisis response, and trauma-informed treatment. They are a vital resource available to service members.

In addition to medical support, Military and Family Life Counselors are embedded throughout the installation. MFLCs provide short-term, non-medical counseling to individuals, couples, and families. Their services are popular for people seeking support with everyday stressors because they are free, confidential, and doesn’t require formal documentation.

Another key support program is the Connect 2 Care Center, a 24/7 resource offering direct access to trained professionals, counselors, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response representatives, Equal Opportunity staff, and chaplains. The center ensures that help is always available, regardless of time or circumstance.

“As a veteran, I know that service members often adopt a ‘power through and get it done’ mindset,” said Siobhan Carman, Virginia Air National Guard sexual assault response coordinator. “But when it comes to your mental health, that mentality doesn’t apply. It's critical to seek help as soon as you notice something doesn’t feel right.”

Suicide prevention remains a top priority across the Department of Defense. In 2023 alone, 523 service members died by suicide. That same year, 146 military family members also lost their lives to suicide. These statistics highlight the urgent need for continued awareness, education, and access to resources.

Carmen emphasized that it’s every service member’s responsibility to be a fellow wingman and look after each other; and it’s important to know what signs to look for as part of that.

Warning signs of suicide may include withdrawal from friends or activities, sudden mood changes, expressions of hopelessness or worthlessness, talking about being a burden, or increased use of alcohol or drugs. Recognizing and responding to these signs early can save lives.

For emergencies or immediate support, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7. Service members, veterans, and their families can dial 988 and press 1 to connect with the Veterans Crisis Line, staffed by trained responders for service members in need.

Seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness. Installation leadership continues to reinforce the message that mental health is mission critical. The well-being of the force is essential to readiness, resilience, and mission success.

“We also have some amazing commanders, senior enlisted leaders, and first sergeants on base they can always talk to,” said Carman. “No one wants to lose someone they care about.”

Whether through chaplains, medical professionals, MFLCs, or fellow service members, there is always someone ready to listen and help. If you or someone you know is struggling, don’t wait to reach out. Early intervention can make all the difference.