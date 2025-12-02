USACE to release Draft Kaw Lake Master Plan revision for public comment

Tulsa, Okla. -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District, will release the draft Kaw Lake Master Plan and Environmental Assessment for public comment, December 17, 2025.



The draft master plan and related documents will be available online for download, December 17, 2025.

The 45-day public comment period begins December 17, 2025 and ends January 30, 2026.



The public is invited to provide written comments.



Documents will be available for comment at https://www.swt.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Master-Plans/.



Documents that will be posted online include:



· 2025 Draft Master Plan and Environmental Assessment for Kaw Lake

· 2025 Proposed Draft Land Classification Map

· Comment Form

· Downloadable Presentation



USACE defines the Master Plan as the strategic land use management document that guides the comprehensive management and development of all recreational, natural, and cultural resources throughout the life of the water resource development project. Public participation is critical to the successful revision of the Master Plan.



The Master Plan study area includes Kaw Lake proper and all adjacent recreational and natural resource properties under USACE administration. Kaw Lake is a multi-purpose reservoir constructed and managed for flood control, water supply, water quality control, recreation and fish and wildlife. The previous Master Plan for Kaw Lake is dated 1971. The revision is needed to address changes in regional land use, population, outdoor recreation trends, and USACE management policy.



Key topics addressed in the Master Plan include updated land and water classifications, new natural and recreational resource management objectives, recreation facility needs, and special topics. The Master Plan does not address in detail the technical operational aspects of the lake related to the flood risk management of the project.



Comments may be submitted by email to [CESWT-OD-NX@usace.army.mil](mailto:CESWT-OD-NX@usace.army.mil) or by filling out the Comment Form and emailing or mailing comments to the address below. Only written comments will be accepted. The comment period begins December 17, 2025, and ends January 30, 2026.



Questions pertaining to the Master Plan or public meeting can be addressed to: USACE, Lake Manager, 6400 Lake Road, Ponca City, OK 74604 or sent via email to [CESWT-OD-NX@usace.army.mil](mailto:CESWT-OD-NX@usace.army.mil).

