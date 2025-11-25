Former Arkansas Adjutant General Maj. Gen. James A. “Jack” Ryan laid to rest Your browser does not support the audio element.

CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Maj. Gen. James A. “Jack” Ryan, United States Army National Guard (Retired), who served as the Adjutant General of Arkansas from 1986 to 1993, passed away on Nov. 25, 2025, at the age of 95.



As adjutant general, Ryan oversaw the administration, training, and operations of the Arkansas National Guard, which at the time included more than 9,200 Army National Guard Soldiers and 2,100 Air National Guard Airmen.



Born Dec. 4, 1929, in Gurdon, Ark., Ryan graduated from Arkadelphia High School in 1947 and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. His military education included the U.S. Army War College and Harvard University’s Executive Program in National and International Security.



Ryan began his military career in 1948 when he enlisted in the Arkansas Army National Guard. He commissioned a second lieutenant on May 9, 1952, and was assigned as a platoon leader with the 153rd Infantry Regiment. Throughout his early career, he held a wide range of leadership positions, including aviation officer, assistant communications officer, headquarters battery commander, and reconnaissance and survey officer for the 39th Division Artillery. He also served in key roles within the 148th Evacuation Hospital, the 39th Infantry Brigade, and the 3rd Battalion, 153rd Infantry.



In 1978, Ryan transferred to the State Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment of the Arkansas Army National Guard, where he served as chief of staff. He was reassigned in August 1983 as deputy commander of the State Area Command and was promoted to brigadier general on Sept. 3, 1983. In July 1984, he assumed command of the 39th Infantry Brigade.



On July 9, 1986, then-Gov. Bill Clinton appointed Ryan as the Adjutant General of Arkansas, making him the state’s senior military leader for both the Army and Air National Guard. He served in that capacity for seven years until 1993, when then-President Clinton selected him to serve as the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Reserve Affairs, the senior advisor to the Secretary of Defense on all matters involving the Reserve Components.



Ryan retired from federal service in 1994, concluding a distinguished career spanning more than four decades.



His military awards and decorations include the Secretary of Defense Medal for Outstanding Public Service, Army Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal with oak leaf cluster, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal with oak leaf cluster, Humanitarian Service Medal, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal with three oak leaf clusters, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with three hourglass devices, Army Service Ribbon, Army Reserve Component Overseas Training Ribbon, Arkansas Commendation Medal, and the National Guard Association Distinguished Service Medal.