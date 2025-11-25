Langley Chapel Becomes Honorary Catholic Pilgrimage Site

Photo By Airman Donnell Ramsey | A photo of an alter in the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Chapel is taken at Joint Base...... read more read more Photo By Airman Donnell Ramsey | A photo of an alter in the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Chapel is taken at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Sept. 16, 2025. Designated as a jubilee pilgrimage site, Catholic service members are invited to the chapel to participate in the pilgrimage to reinforce their spiritual resilience in this once-in-a-generation opportunity. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – On April 8, 2025, Archbishop Timothy Broglio, archbishop for the Military Services, officially designated the Blessed Sacrament Chapel at Langley Air Force Base as a Jubilee Year pilgrimage site for 2025. For the first time in Joint Base Langley-Eustis’s history, the chapel received recognition as a holy site where those of the Catholic faith can strengthen their spiritual resilience through a longstanding practice.



Proclaimed every 25 years, the Jubilee Year is a biblical tradition rooted in Leviticus 25 and formally instituted by the Catholic Church in 1300 A.D., according to the Military Archdiocese website. It is described as a period of renewal, reconciliation and mercy, during which Catholics participate in spiritual practices such as prayer, penance, works of mercy and pilgrimage.



With this designation, Catholic service members, veterans and DoD ID cardholders may complete the Jubilee pilgrimage at Langley Air Force Base. Upon completion, participants receive a plenary indulgence, defined by the Church as a form of spiritual renewal.



“This indulgence is granted under the conditions of making the pilgrimage, reception of Holy Communion on the same day, sacramental confession within 20 days, prayer for the Holy Father’s intentions, and detachment from sin,” said Father Steve Thomlison, 633d Air Base Wing Catholic priest.



Fr. Thomlison noted the chapel’s placement on the National Register of Historic Places and the installation’s accessibility to service members across military branches as key factors in its selection. Information from the Military Personnel Data System shows that Catholic Airmen make up about one in six service members at Langley, the largest single religious denomination on base.



The designation highlights Langley’s role in the Church’s wider mission of providing spiritual care to those in uniform and affirms the strength of the chapel community. As of April 2025, Blessed Sacrament Chapel is recognized as one of only three U.S. military pilgrimage sites.



With the year ending soon, members of the Catholic faith are encouraged to visit before the Jubilee ends on Dec. 20.