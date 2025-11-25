Air National Guard, NYPD Sharpen Rescue Skills in Joint Training Exercise

Courtesy Photo | Members of the NYPD Emergency Services Unit and Airmen from the New York Air National...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Members of the NYPD Emergency Services Unit and Airmen from the New York Air National Guard's 103rd Rescue Squadron, assigned to the 106th Rescue Wing, pose for a group photo at Floyd Bennett Field, Brooklyn, N.Y., Oct. 23, 2025. The units partnered for a two-day exercise involving simulated hostage rescue scenarios, close-quarters combat, and medical care. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

FLOYD BENNET FIELD, Brooklyn, N.Y. — Airmen of the New York Air National Guard's 103rd Rescue Squadron, a part of the 106th Rescue Wing, partnered with the New York Police Department's Emergency Services Unit (ESU) for two days of simulated hostage rescue training at Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn, October 23-24.



The 103rd Rescue Squadron is made up of pararescue Airmen, also known as PJs, and combat rescue officers. These specialists are trained to rescue personnel from challenging situations, often behind enemy lines, and provide critical emergency medical care.



It takes three years of training in skills ranging from high-altitude parachute jumping to scuba diving and survival training to qualify in pararescue.



Master Sgt. Corey Ketelsen, a 103rd Rescue Squadron team chief, said the joint exercises provided his Airmen with a valuable opportunity to refine their expertise in a new environment.



"The entire point of the exercise was to give my guys a new location to practice their skills," Ketelsen said.



On Oct. 23, approximately 10 Airmen practiced rappelling from a helicopter onto a three-story building, simulating the rescue of wounded counter-snipers, teams trained to locate and neutralize enemy snipers, from a rooftop during a terrorist attack. The team secured the simulated patients, ascended back to the roof, and prepared the injured for airlift back to Gabreski Air National Guard Base for continued medical care, Ketelsen said.



"The extended helicopter flight allowed us to simulate ongoing medical treatment during a longer transit, which is a crucial aspect of our real-world missions." Ketelsen added.



The following day, the 103rd and Emergency Services Unit members collaborated on a simulated hostage rescue raid. Airmen and officers honed their close-quarters combat skills to clear a two-story building of simulated terrorists and provide immediate medical aid to the hostages.



According to Ketelsen, the scenario was designed to mimic real-world situations where the ESU might call upon the specialized abilities of the 103rd to augment their capabilities during complex operations.



During the simulated hostage rescue, both agencies worked in unison to secure the building and ensure the well-being of the hostages.



Ketelsen emphasized that the exercise gave the 103rd Rescue Squadron Airmen the chance to learn new skills from the New York police officers, while enhancing their ability to operate together.



The training both expanded the medics' expertise and strengthened collaborative ties with the NYPD, showcasing the 103rd's versatility, Ketelsen added.



The 106th Rescue Wing, based at Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach, New York, operates and maintains the HC-130J Combat King II search and rescue aircraft, and the HH-60W Jolly Green II rescue helicopter. The 106th Rescue Wing is home to a special warfare squadron with pararescuemen and combat rescue officers, specializing in rescue and recovery, and deploys for domestic and overseas operations.