Shop Early to Ensure Holiday Delivery from ShopMyExchange.com

DALLAS – Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can ensure their gifts arrive on time by placing ShopMyExchange.com by holiday shipping deadlines.



In the continental U.S. (CONUS), regular ground shipments must be placed by Dec. 18 and priority shipments by Dec. 19 to ensure delivery before Dec. 25. Orders placed for delivery in OCONUS or to FPO addresses must be placed by Dec. 8.



Last-minute orders will arrive by Christmas with FedEx 2Day orders placed by Dec. 20 and FedEx Overnight orders placed by Dec. 21.



“Exchange shoppers can avoid late deliveries putting a damper on their holidays by shopping early,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “By placing ShopMyExchange.com orders by the right dates and with the right shipping options, service members and their families can ensure their gifts will be on the way in time.”



In-store or curbside pickup for online purchases is available for most items at participating PXs and BXs. Shipping times vary, and personalized items may take longer to ship.



For more information on holiday shipping and delivery, visit ShopMyExchange.com/customer-service/shipping-delivery. Authorized shoppers can also browse the Exchange’s weekly digital ads to find the best deals throughout the holiday season.



All honorably discharged Veterans can confirm their eligibility to shop online at ShopMyExchange.com and enjoy these benefits. Visit https://aafes.media/paveterans to learn more.



