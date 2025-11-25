EXMEDs Train with Marines, Osprey for Battlefield Care Your browser does not support the audio element.

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – Sailors with En-Route Care System (ERCS) 52 and ERCS 53 participated in en-route care training conducted by the Naval Expeditionary Medicine Warfighter Development Center (NEMWDC) in coordination with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (15th MEU) August 12-19, 2025.



The training simulated real-world casualty evacuation, requiring them to provide life-saving interventions while aboard an MV-22 Osprey. The combination of limited cabin space, noise, and movement of the aircraft replicated the challenges medical teams face in expeditionary environments.



“This exercise gave students a rare opportunity to experience patient care in motion,” said Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Gerardo Valdez, ERCS instructor with NEMWDC. “The vibration, sound, and movement of the aircraft create conditions you can’t replicate in a classroom, forcing our Sailors to adapt and problem-solve under pressure.”



During the exercise, the ERCS teams practiced advanced airway management, fluid resuscitation, and continuous monitoring of a simulated casualty while aboard the MV-22 Osprey. The aircraft’s tiltrotor capabilities added realism, testing both technical skill and adaptability.



The event was a collaboration between NEMWDC and the 15th MEU, which provided access to aviation resources that enhanced the ERCS training curriculum. The integration demonstrated the Navy’s ability to synchronize training across commands to better prepare medical forces for operational demands.



“By working closely with the 15th MEU and aviation partners, we’re preparing our medical teams for the exact conditions they will encounter during expeditionary missions,” said Lt. Cmdr. Estela Rojas, Education and Training Department head at NEMWDC. “Our mission is to ensure Navy Medicine is ready to provide life-saving care anytime, anywhere.”



The ERCS program prepares Sailors with the ability to deliver resuscitative and life-sustaining treatment in expeditionary settings, stabilizing casualties during tactical evacuation to sustaining life until higher-echelon care is available. “ERCS-trained personnel expand the Navy’s ability to provide medical support in distributed maritime operations, ” said Rojas.



“This type of training reinforces adaptability,” Valdez said. “It’s not just about practicing medicine, it’s about being able to execute under any conditions the mission requires.”



“By incorporating aviation platforms like the MV-22 Osprey into its curriculum, NEMWDC ensures Navy medical personnel are better prepared for the challenges of en-route care in the future fight,” said Rojas.



NEMWDC, located at Camp Pendleton, is a center of excellence for unit-level medical training to ensure readiness for future operations. The center's training programs are critical to preparing medical personnel for the challenges of combat and contingency operations.