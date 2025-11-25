Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Walter’s Way: Proactive Booking to Improve Specialty Care

    Walter's Way

    Photo By Catherine Myrick | This Walter's Way branded graphic was created for social media on December 1, 2025, to...... read more read more

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2025

    Story by Roan Smith 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    By Roan Smith
    WRNMMC Office of Command Communications
     
    BETHESDA, Md. — Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is making it easier for patients to schedule specialty care appointments with a new system called proactive booking. This new method is a more efficient and simplified process designed to get patients seen faster.

    Launched in September 2025 with Walter Reed’s Orthopedics Department and expanded to include Oncology as of Nov. 1, proactive booking is part of the Walter’s Way initiative to improve access to care and medical readiness.

    With this new approach, patients no longer need to call the Integrated Referral Management and Appointment Center (IRMAC) to schedule specialty appointments. Instead, trained bookers review accepted referrals and reach out directly to patients to schedule appointments, including virtual visits when available.

    “The goal is to make sure every appointment slot is filled, and that patients get the care they need as quickly as possible,” said Cindy Cruzan, a Walter Reed nurse.

    This new process helps Walter Reed ensure that active-duty service members receive timely specialty care while continuing to support retirees and family members.

    “This process lets us manage appointments more efficiently,” Cruzan added. “And improves access for everyone.”

    More departments are expected to adopt proactive booking in the months ahead as Walter Reed continues to expand efforts that simplify access and enhance patient experience.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 11:50
    Story ID: 552653
    Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Walter’s Way: Proactive Booking to Improve Specialty Care, by Roan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Walter's Way

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
    Walter's Way
    Proactive Booking

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download