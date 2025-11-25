Walter’s Way: Proactive Booking to Improve Specialty Care

Photo By Catherine Myrick | This Walter's Way branded graphic was created for social media on December 1, 2025, to...... read more read more Photo By Catherine Myrick | This Walter's Way branded graphic was created for social media on December 1, 2025, to help communicate a new way of accessing care at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center focused on maintaining a medically ready force and a ready medical force. (DOD graphic by Catherine Myrick) see less | View Image Page

By Roan Smith

WRNMMC Office of Command Communications



BETHESDA, Md. — Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is making it easier for patients to schedule specialty care appointments with a new system called proactive booking. This new method is a more efficient and simplified process designed to get patients seen faster.



Launched in September 2025 with Walter Reed’s Orthopedics Department and expanded to include Oncology as of Nov. 1, proactive booking is part of the Walter’s Way initiative to improve access to care and medical readiness.



With this new approach, patients no longer need to call the Integrated Referral Management and Appointment Center (IRMAC) to schedule specialty appointments. Instead, trained bookers review accepted referrals and reach out directly to patients to schedule appointments, including virtual visits when available.



“The goal is to make sure every appointment slot is filled, and that patients get the care they need as quickly as possible,” said Cindy Cruzan, a Walter Reed nurse.



This new process helps Walter Reed ensure that active-duty service members receive timely specialty care while continuing to support retirees and family members.



“This process lets us manage appointments more efficiently,” Cruzan added. “And improves access for everyone.”



More departments are expected to adopt proactive booking in the months ahead as Walter Reed continues to expand efforts that simplify access and enhance patient experience.