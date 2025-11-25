NORAD Ready to Track Santa’s Flight for 70th Anniversary Year Your browser does not support the audio element.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Nov. 28, 2025 PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. — The North American Aerospace Defense Command is ready to track Santa on Dec. 24 and is celebrating the program’s 70th anniversary. NORAD monitors and defends North American airspace 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. On Dec. 24, NORAD has one additional mission: tracking Santa Claus as he makes his way across the globe, delivering presents to children.

The NORAD Tracks Santa website (https://www.noradsanta.org) will launch on Dec. 1. It features Santa’s North Pole Village, which includes a holiday countdown, games, movie theater, holiday music, web store, and more. The website is available in nine languages: English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Chinese, and Korean.

The official NORAD Tracks Santa app is also in the Apple App and Google Play stores, to count down the days until Santa’s journey on mobile devices. NORAD Tracks Santa will also be available on digital media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and X, and on contributor platforms, Amazon Alexa, SiriusXM, and OnStar. More information about our contributors is available on our website.

On Dec. 24, trackers worldwide can call 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) to ask our live operators about Santa’s location from 4 a.m. to midnight MST. Additionally, we are introducing a web-based calling option so children without the means to reach NORAD via our phone number can call the NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center directly from our NORADSanta.org website. Virtual translation services will also be able to support more than 200 languages via our call center. While live operators will be unavailable after midnight MST, trackers can continue to follow Santa’s flight until 3 a.m. on Dec. 25 by calling and listening to our Interactive Voice Response system or visiting our website.

NORAD Tracks Santa is a global experience, and the U.S. and Canadian personnel of NORAD are proud to continue the tradition of delighting families everywhere. Our contributors help make this possible:

· Space Base Delta 1 · Acuity Scheduling · Alaskan NORAD Region · Alpha-Lit Colorado Springs · Agingo · Amazon Alexa · Amazon Web Services · Ansys · The Arc Pikes Peak Region · Avaya · Balsam Hill · Barcana · Canadian NORAD Region · Canadian Forces Museum of Aerospace Defence · CenturyLink · Cesium · Christmas in the Park · Christmas This Year · Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation · Continental U.S. NORAD Region · CradlePoint · Defense Visual Information Distribution Service · The Elf on the Shelf · Haus of Holiday · The Hotel Polaris · HP · Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo · IU Globelink · M&B Creations · Marine Toys for Tots Foundation · Meshbox · Microsoft · Microsoft Azure · Microsoft Bing · Naden Band of Maritime Forces Pacific · NASA Space Place · Nashville.Net User Group · Navy Marine Corps Public Health Center · OnStar · OpenAI · Package From Santa · Pikes Peak Military Affairs Council · PR Karma · Print Shop Guy · Portable North Pole · Royal Canadian Air Force Band · SavATree Colorado Springs · SciJinks · Shirt Stop · SiriusXM · Six String Soldiers · Snowy the Mouse · Space Foundation · Together We Stand Foundation · Twilio · U.S. Air Force Band · U.S. Air Force Academy Band · U.S. Air Force Heartland of America Band · U.S. Coast Guard Band · U.S. Department of State Family Liaison Office · U.S. Merchant Marine Academy · U.S. Navy Band Northeast · U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee · Verizon · Veteran’s United · Zebra Productions NORAD is a United States and Canada bi-national organization charged with the missions of aerospace warning, aerospace control and maritime warning for North America. NORAD prevents air attacks against North America, safeguarding the sovereign airspaces of the United States and Canada by responding to unknown, unwanted, and unauthorized air activity approaching and operating within these airspaces. -30-

Related Products https://newsroom.prkarma.com/noradsanta

Associated Links NORAD Website https://www.noradsanta.org/ https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/NORADTracksSanta (including b-roll and stills)

Social Media @NORAD (FB) @NORADSanta (FB) @NORADTracksSanta_Official (IG) NOTE TO MEDIA MEMBERS: To schedule an interview with NORAD, please email mailto:Newsdesk@dvidshub.net