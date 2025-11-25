Chief of Naval Operations Visits the Future Dry Dock 5

Photo By Corwin Colbert | JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Nov. 21, 2025) Joanna Victorino, director of...... read more read more Photo By Corwin Colbert | JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Nov. 21, 2025) Joanna Victorino, director of the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program Department, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (PMO 555), briefs Adm. Daryl Lane Caudle on the construction plan for Dry Dock 5 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Nov. 21, 2025. Victorino’s presentation outlined how the shipyard modernization via Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program will deliver improved facilities, utilities, and infrastructure, enhancing the Navy’s ability to overhaul, repair, and modernize submarines for decades. (U.S. Navy photo by Corwin Colbert) see less | View Image Page

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (November, 21, 2025) U.S. Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Daryl Caudle visited Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) Nov. 21 for a site tour of the future Dry Dock 5, led by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific’s Officer-in-Charge of Construction (OICC) Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard (PHNSY). This visit focused on the ongoing work to modernize the Navy’s shipyard infrastructure as part of the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP). Caudle was joined by NAVFAC Pacific Commander Rear Adm. Omarr Tobias, OICC PHNSY Commanding Officer Capt. Chris Coggins, SIOP Director Joanna Victorino, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) Commanding Officer Capt. Ryan McCrillis, and prime contractor, DHO Joint Venture executives. Together, they toured the site of the future Dry Dock 5 and traveled across the harbor to Waipio Peninsula, where they boarded the Pisha, a 6,000-ton semi-submersible vessel. Caudle witnessed firsthand the vital work being done to transport nine massive 4,600-ton concrete and steel precast floor units from Waipio Peninsula via the Pisha to their permanent location in Dry Dock 5. "Leading CNO through this site tour was a proud moment for OICC PHNSY,” said Coggins. “It clearly showcased NAVFAC Pacific, JBPHH, OICC PHNSY, PEO, PHNSY & IMF, and DHO’s teamwork on this crucial construction project to enhance the U.S. Navy’s fleet in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. Our mission is clear, to complete the quality construction and modernization of key SIOP facilities which contribute to Hawaii’s legendary No Ka ‘OI shipyard.” Through SIOP, OICC PHNSY is delivering the necessary infrastructure improvements to enhance the Navy’s ability to overhaul, repair, and modernize submarines and other vessels. The future Dry Dock 5 will play a pivotal role in this ongoing modernization effort, providing advanced capabilities to support submarine maintenance for the next 100 years. “The work being done here at Dry Dock 5 is vital to ensuring our Navy is ready and able to project power across the globe,” said Tobias. Caudle’s visit underscored the Navy’s commitment to modernizing its shipyard infrastructure and ensuring the Navy has the capacity to meet future mission requirements. As part of SIOP, this project is critical to ensuring our fleet remains ready, lethal and forward-deployed for decades to come.