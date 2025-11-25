The West Virginia National Guard, under the command of West Virginia Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Jim Seward, announces the names of the two Guardsmen shot while serving on the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission.



At approximately 2:15 p.m., on November 26, 2025, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, assigned to the Force Support Squadron, 167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard, and U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, assigned to the 863rd Military Police Company, 111th Engineer Brigade, West Virginia Army National Guard, were wounded in a shooting near the Farragut Square Metro Station in Washington, D.C.



The Guardsmen are currently hospitalized. The suspect is in custody.



SSgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, entered service on February 5, 2019. He has been on orders in the district since the beginning of the mission in August of this year.



Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, 20, of Summersville, West Virginia, entered service on June 26, 2023. She has been on Task Force orders in the district since the beginning of the mission in August of this year.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.27.2025 Date Posted: 11.27.2025 17:03 Story ID: 552532 Location: CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 3,388 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, W.Va. National Guard confirms identity of Guardsmen wounded in D.C. shooting, by SSG Zoe Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.