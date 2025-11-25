Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    W.Va. National Guard confirms identity of Guardsmen wounded in D.C. shooting

    W.Va. National Guard confirms identity of Guardsmen wounded in D.C. shooting

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Ariana Shuemake | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, a West Virginia National Guard Airman with the...... read more read more

    CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2025

    Story by Staff Sgt. Zoe Morris 

    Joint Force Headquarters - West Virginia National Guard

    The West Virginia National Guard, under the command of West Virginia Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Jim Seward, announces the names of the two Guardsmen shot while serving on the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission.
     
    At approximately 2:15 p.m., on November 26, 2025, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, assigned to the Force Support Squadron, 167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard, and U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, assigned to the 863rd Military Police Company, 111th Engineer Brigade, West Virginia Army National Guard, were wounded in a shooting near the Farragut Square Metro Station in Washington, D.C.
     
    The Guardsmen are currently hospitalized. The suspect is in custody.
     
    SSgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, entered service on February 5, 2019. He has been on orders in the district since the beginning of the mission in August of this year.
     
    Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, 20, of Summersville, West Virginia, entered service on June 26, 2023. She has been on Task Force orders in the district since the beginning of the mission in August of this year.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2025
    Date Posted: 11.27.2025 17:03
    Story ID: 552532
    Location: CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3,388
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, W.Va. National Guard confirms identity of Guardsmen wounded in D.C. shooting, by SSG Zoe Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    W.Va. National Guard confirms identity of Guardsmen wounded in D.C. shooting
    W.Va. National Guard confirms identity of Guardsmen wounded in D.C. shooting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WVNG
    WVANG
    167th Airlfit Wing
    National Guard Bureau
    DC Safe and Beautiful Task Force
    DC Safe and Beautiful

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download