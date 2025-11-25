PHOTOS: Fort Jackson Thankgiving

Fort Jackson celebrated Thanksgiving by serving troops holiday meals at dining facilities across post, Nov. 26-27. The post served roughly 13,000 patrons at 10 dining facilities. The DFACS served 2,832 lbs. of steamship round, 2,420 lbs. of ham, 3.300 lbs. of turkey, 600 lbs. of salmon, 740 lbs. of shrimp and numerous cakes, pies, desserts and salads.
