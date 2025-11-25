Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PHOTOS: Fort Jackson Thankgiving

    261126-A-ZN169-1011

    Photo By Robert Timmons | A drill sergeant with the 369th Adjutant General Battalion, marches Soldiers to the...... read more read more

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2025

    Story by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Fort Jackson celebrated Thanksgiving by serving troops holiday meals at dining facilities across post, Nov. 26-27. The post served roughly 13,000 patrons at 10 dining facilities. The DFACS served 2,832 lbs. of steamship round, 2,420 lbs. of ham, 3.300 lbs. of turkey, 600 lbs. of salmon, 740 lbs. of shrimp and numerous cakes, pies, desserts and salads.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 15:20
    Story ID: 552514
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PHOTOS: Fort Jackson Thankgiving, by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    261126-A-ZN169-1011
    261126-A-ZN169-1108
    261126-A-ZN169-1020
    261126-A-ZN169-1047
    261126-A-ZN169-1138
    261126-A-ZN169-1041
    261126-A-ZN169-1056
    261126-A-ZN169-1077
    261126-A-ZN169-1078
    261126-A-ZN169-1096

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    Fort Jackson
    Thanksgiving
    T2COM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download