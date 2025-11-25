Corps of Engineers addressing streambank projects at public meeting Your browser does not support the audio element.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nov. 26, 2025) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District invites the public to attend a public meeting 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, at the Smith County Ag Center to address proposed streambank stabilization projects at Center Hill Lake and Dale Hollow Lake.



At Center Hill Lake, the Corps of Engineers is planning to stabilize the streambank at Long Branch Campground to ensure the campsites are safe for visitors at the affected campsites on the bank of the Caney Fork River. At Dale Hollow Lake, the Corps of Engineers is planning to stabilize the streambank at Dale Hollow Dam Campground to ensure the campsites are safe for visitors of the affected campsites on the bank of the Obey River. Construction activities at both campgrounds are tentatively planned for 2027.



“We hope to stabilize these embankments as soon as possible for public safety. During this public meeting, we want to communicate project details and explain possible impacts to campsites availability during the upcoming recreation season if these projects proceed into the construction phase,” said Project Manager Stephen Logan.



USACE is soliciting scoping comments from the public, federal, state, local agencies and officials, Indian Tribes, and other interested parties to consider and evaluate the impacts of these proposed activities. Comments received are reviewed and influence the proper level of analysis for NEPA review (categorical exclusion, environmental assessment, or environmental impact statement).



Details about the Center Hill Lake project can be reviewed at https://publibrary.sec.usace.army.mil/api/download?id=bf941ede-be4b-40f9-bf73-b166f9155088&filename=DAL%20Camp%20Stab%20Scoping%20Notice_edited.pdf&token=&preview=true. Details about the Dale Hollow Lake project can be reviewed at https://publibrary.sec.usace.army.mil/api/download?id=2a84c76f-8e77-496a-a5b4-7ea74a1bf838&filename=CEN%20Camp%20Stab%20Scoping%20Notice_edited.pdf&token=&preview=true.



Public comments for both proposed projects are being accepted during the public meeting or via e-mail to corpslrnplanningpubliccom@usace.army.mil not later than Dec. 17, 2025.



The Smith County Ag Center is located at 159 Ag Center Lane in South Carthage, Tennessee.



The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on X (formerly Twitter) at www.x.com/nashvillecorps. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest Nashville District employment and contracting opportunities at https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district.