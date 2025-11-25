403rd Wing earns Air and Space Outstanding Unit Award for 2023–2024 service

The 403rd Wing has been awarded the Air and Space Outstanding Unit Award for meritorious service from Jan. 1, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2024, a period marked by high-tempo operations, humanitarian response and global engagement.



The award, announced this month, recognizes the wing’s contributions to strengthening the Department of Defense’s ability to execute missions worldwide.



The Air and Space Outstanding Unit Award is one of the Air Force’s highest peacetime unit honors and recognizes units whose performance, efficiency and operational excellence clearly set them apart from similar organizations.

As the largest flying organization at Keesler Air Force Base and the only Air Force Reserve Command wing in Mississippi, the 403rd Wing with its 1,600 Airmen and fleet of 20 C-130J and WC-130J aircraft deliver global airlift, airdrop and the Department of Defense’s only aerial severe weather reconnaissance capability.



“Our Airmen have earned this recognition through extraordinary commitment and skill,” said Col. Jaret Fish, 403rd Wing commander. “Whether flying into hurricanes, delivering patients from combat zones, or maintaining aircraft under pressure, they’ve consistently demonstrated excellence. This award belongs to every member of this incredible team.”



During the award period, the wing’s operations highlighted the breadth and impact of its mission. The 403rd Operations Group, the busiest in 22nd Air Force, supported operations across multiple combatant commands while also answering no-fail missions at home. Aircrews produced more than 10,000 weather products in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve and NATO integration, helping commanders make informed decisions in a complex security environment.



The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, the “Hurricane Hunters,” flew 141 missions and 1,646 hours into hurricanes Milton and Helene and during a record atmospheric river season. Data gathered from these flights gave forecasters earlier, more accurate information to warn the public and protect billions of dollars in infrastructure.



Medical and mobility Airmen also played a critical role. The 36th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron deployed across six nations, moving patients and providing ground support and combat communications. Intelligence professionals in the 403rd Operations Support Squadron and environmental specialists in the 12th Operational Weather Flight underpinned these efforts with a four-month predeployment training campaign and more than 250 environmental intelligence briefings to U.S. Transportation Command, supporting rapid global mobility and security assistance to Ukraine.



Behind the scenes, maintainers, aerial porters and logisticians kept the mission moving. The 403rd Maintenance Group generated 2,231 flight hours, supporting airlift for nearly 1,000 paratroopers and 1,100 passengers, and more than 760 tons of cargo across multinational exercises including Cope North, Silver Arrow and Tradewinds. Maintenance personnel replaced hundreds of countermeasure flares and chaff magazines, extending service life and saving $88,000, while supporting atmospheric river reconnaissance that improved weather model accuracy by 20 percent.



At Keesler, the 403rd Mission Support Group ensured the Air Force personnel remained mission ready. The 41st Aerial Port Squadron directed 112 Total Force personnel at a U.S. Central Command theater gateway, managing 25,000 passengers and 11,000 tons of cargo on 3,000 aircraft to 54 locations. The 403rd Security Forces Squadron delivered 5,000 hours of required training for Reserve defenders and safely managed 250,000 rounds of ammunition with zero reportable incidents. The 403rd Logistics Readiness Squadron cut upgrade training backlogs by more than 50 percent in five months while supporting 93 tactical airlift missions. The 403rd Communications Flight upgraded 450 systems across eight facilities and executed 400 defensive cyber operations that safeguarded Air Force global networks.



The 403rd Wing’s performance from January 2023 through December 2024 is documented in the Air and Space Outstanding Unit Award citation. Wing Airmen are authorized to wear the award ribbon if they served at least one day in the unit during the award’s time frame. The 403rd Force Support Squadron is updating Airmen’s records, but for more information contact Master Sgt. Nicole RamirezSanchez or Senior Master Sgt. Linda Stovall at 228-377-2493.

