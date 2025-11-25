Courtesy Photo | Military children are invited to don an orange apron and unleash holiday magic as the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Military children are invited to don an orange apron and unleash holiday magic as the Army & Air Force Exchange Service teams up with The Home Depot on Dec. 6 to host a free Kids Workshop complete with an ornament kit. see less | View Image Page

Army & Air Force Exchange Service, The Home Depot Build Holiday Cheer with Free Kids Workshop on Dec. 6 Your browser does not support the audio element.

DALLAS – Military children are invited to don an orange apron and unleash holiday magic as the Army & Air Force Exchange Service teams up with The Home Depot on Dec. 6 to host a free Kids Workshop complete with an ornament kit.



Kids will receive a gingerbread man ornament kit with materials and instructions for putting it together. Children will take home the ornament and a Kids Workshop apron while supplies last. The event is offered at 69 PXs and BXs. A list of participating stores can be found here.



“The Exchange is excited to once again be a part of building memories for the military community,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “We can’t wait to see the festive ideas that these creative military children come up with.”



Since May 2023, The Home Depot has partnered with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service to offer major appliances tax-free to military shoppers in CONUS; Oahu, Hawaii; and Puerto Rico. This year, the assortment expanded to include nearly every home improvement product available including power tool sets, outdoor power equipment, grills, garden tools, ceiling fans and more.



All active-duty service members, dependents, retirees, Department of War civilians and retirees, and honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed eligibility can shop through The Home Depot's branded page at ShopMyExchange.com.



The Home Depot Kids Workshop is from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 6 while supplies last, and no registration is necessary. For more information, military shoppers can contact their local Exchange, visit their local Exchange’s social media pages or go to https://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/.