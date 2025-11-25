KFOR and Kosovo Police donate Blood with the Blood Transfusion Center

CAMP VRELO, Kosovo – Kosovo Force Regional Command-East (KFOR RC-E) soldiers, alongside the Kosovo Police (KP), donated blood during a blood drive held by the Blood Transfusion Center of Kosovo at Camp Vrelo, Kosovo, on November 24, 2025.

Blood drives, like these, support health centers throughout Kosovo, thereby contributing to KFOR’s mission to promote a safe and secure environment (SASE).

“KFOR is here for a very specific reason, which is to provide SASE and freedom of movement,” said Maneuver Battalion KP Liaison Officer U.S. Army 1st Lt. Caleb Krikorian while sitting and donating blood. “No one in Kosovo understands what that means more than the KP, so we've always had a very positive relationship with them, and this is just another example of that.”

About 38 KP officers and 3 KFOR soldiers volunteered to give blood and support the drive on the first day. This led to almost 41 liters of blood being collected.

“It's hard to turn down anything for a good cause,” said Krikorian. “There's always a need for it in America, and others need it here, so I am happy to give blood.”

KFOR and KP were both awarded a certificate of appreciation by the Director of the Blood Transfusion Center of Kosovo.

“We wanted to thank KFOR for everything they are doing, especially with doing the most humane act, which is blood donation,” said the Director of the Blood Transfusion Center of Kosovo, Dr. Barrie Halili Gjocaj.

KFOR was also given a plaque and certificate of appreciation by the KP Director of Health Services.

“We are very thankful for your acts and continuous cooperation,” said KP Director of Health Services Dr. Merita Zogu.

KFOR RC-E soldiers are not an unusual sight to the Blood Transfusion Center since they also travel to Camp Film City in Pristina, Kosovo, and participate in blood drives with other KFOR soldiers there.

“I feel like this is a good way of giving back to them and the community and helping out in a different way than what we normally do,” said U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Anthony Little. “Hopefully, more Blood Drives like this will happen in the future and more people will come out and donate.”