Photo By Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Craig Jeudy, Fifth Air Force technical support...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Craig Jeudy, Fifth Air Force technical support technician, poses for a photo at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 27, 2025. While exploring military service options, Jeudy was drawn to the Air Force’s core values – integrity first, service before self, and excellence in all we do. Jeudy says the values correlate with what he learned in his early stages of boxing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler) see less | View Image Page

Gambatte! Yokota Airman extends warrior ethos to the ring Your browser does not support the audio element.

The warrior ethos is the embodiment of an unwavering discipline, a calling to a higher purpose, and a tireless commitment to excellence. The ethos, passed down through generations of warfighting, has helped Airmen achieve greatness in all they do.



For Senior Airman Craig Jeudy, Fifth Air Force technical support technician, the ethos has extended beyond the uniform and into the spotlight of a professional boxing ring.



“Joining the Air Force and becoming a boxer go hand-in-hand,” said Jeudy. “Both require discipline and sacrifice. My dad instilled those qualities from a young age, and the Air Force helped me polish that.”



Jeudy, born in New York City, was a collegiate basketball player that sustained an ACL and MCL tear. He began boxing as a means to rehabilitate and quickly became attached to the sport, likening it to the sheer discipline needed to excel at it.



“Anyone can box, but being successful requires giving up things others won’t,” he added.



Jeudy had a daughter while rehabbing from his injury and realized he wanted to set a strong example for her. Once he fully recovered, he began exploring military service options. Upon research of all service branches, he was drawn to the United States Air Force's core values and convincing pitch from an Air Force recruiter.



“Integrity, service before self, and excellence in all we do really spoke to me,” said Jeudy. “My recruiter, Tech. Sgt. Miles, also played a big role. He harped on sustainability and opportunity… and that convinced me to take the big step.”



Jeudy arrived at his first duty station, Yokota Air Base, Japan, in October 2023 and immediately began searching for a way to continue his boxing passion. He was later introduced to a gym owned and operated by retired Master Sgt. Frederick Roberts, known today as Rick Yoshimura. Like Jeudy, Yoshimura is from New York City, was stationed at Yokota Air Base and became a professional boxer in Japan. Yoshimura had his final bout in 2003, but still holds Japan's record for most title defenses with 22.



“I opened the gym with the goal of creating a world champion,” said Yoshimura. “Since I was six years old, my dream was to be a world champion myself. I fought for the world championship, but it ended in a draw. So, my new goal became to train someone to achieve that title."



Yoshimura realized Jeudy’s potential and grew increasingly fond of his fighting technique and work ethic during their initial training sessions. Their relationship quickly developed into a fortified coach-prospect duo with a shared goal – victory.



“[Jeudy] comes in, works hard, and listens,” said Yoshimura. “That discipline is key in boxing. Plus, our strong mentor-mentee relationship is essential. It’s important for a fighter and trainer to trust and communicate with one another.”



Jeudy made his professional debut in June 2025 with a convincing win in the East-Japan Newcomer King tournament. With eyes set on the East-Japan rookie title, and eventually world champion, Jeudy’s second fight saw him featured as the main event of the East-Japan Newcomer King tournament semifinal in September 2025.



After being knocked down in the first round of the fight, Jeudy called back to his rigorous training with coach Yoshimura.



“My coach once told me, ‘You don’t ever want the referee to raise the other person’s hand and feel some type of regret,’” said Jeudy. “I [apply] that lesson into my life as a father, and as someone that’s part of the United States Air Force. You get out what you put in, so I always try to put my best foot forward and do the best that I can.”



One minute into the second round, Jeudy landed a quick left jab to daze his opponent. The crowd erupted in anticipation for his follow-up jab, resulting in a knock out and crowning Jeudy as the winner.



“[During my training], one Japanese word that stuck with me is ‘gambatte’, it means ‘do your best’,” said Jeudy. “It fits with the warrior ethos mindset. When you say it, you’re making a promise to yourself to give your all. If you only have 85% to give, give that full 85%. Never shortchange yourself.”