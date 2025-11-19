Photo By Roan Smith | This Walter's Way branded graphic was created for social media on November 17, 2025,...... read more read more Photo By Roan Smith | This Walter's Way branded graphic was created for social media on November 17, 2025, to help communicate a new way of accessing care at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center focused on maintaining a medically ready force and a ready medical force. (DOD graphic by Catherine Myrick) see less | View Image Page

Walter’s Way: It All Starts With ‘8901’ Your browser does not support the audio element.

By Roan Smith WRNMMC Office of Command Communications BETHESDA, Md. — Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is transforming the way patients access care with the launch of Walter’s Way, a unified system designed to simplify and enhance every step of the patient experience. Built around the number 8901, Walter’s Way turns what has long been known as Walter Reed’s historic address, 8901 Rockville Pike, into the single point of entry for appointments, information, and support. That same number is now the foundation of Walter Reed’s new patient identity, reflected in everything from Café 8901 to the Walter’s Way appointment line at 301-295-8901.

Walter’s Way represents a modern, patient-centered approach that reinforces Walter Reed’s promise to deliver coordinated, efficient, and world-class medical services. It is more than a name change; it is a commitment to make care easier to access, easier to navigate, and easier to trust.

To schedule an appointment or learn more about Walter’s Way, patients can call 301-295-8901 or visit walterreed.tricare.mil/waltersway.

Walter’s Way. It all starts with 8901.