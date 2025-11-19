Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Story by Roan Smith 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Walter’s Way: It All Starts With ‘8901’

    By Roan Smith WRNMMC Office of Command Communications   BETHESDA, Md. — Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is transforming the way patients access care with the launch of Walter’s Way, a unified system designed to simplify and enhance every step of the patient experience. Built around the number 8901, Walter’s Way turns what has long been known as Walter Reed’s historic address, 8901 Rockville Pike, into the single point of entry for appointments, information, and support. That same number is now the foundation of Walter Reed’s new patient identity, reflected in everything from Café 8901 to the Walter’s Way appointment line at 301-295-8901.

    Walter’s Way represents a modern, patient-centered approach that reinforces Walter Reed’s promise to deliver coordinated, efficient, and world-class medical services. It is more than a name change; it is a commitment to make care easier to access, easier to navigate, and easier to trust.

    To schedule an appointment or learn more about Walter’s Way, patients can call 301-295-8901 or visit walterreed.tricare.mil/waltersway.

    Walter’s Way. It all starts with 8901.

