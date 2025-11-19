Santa Claus spreads cheer over Southern Maryland Dec. 9 (Courtesy of the U.S. Navy)

NAVAL AIR WARFARE CENTER AIRCRAFT DIVISION, Patuxent River, Md. – Southern Maryland residents young and old should look skyward on Tuesday, Dec. 9, between 10 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. ET as Adm. Saint Nicholas takes to the air on his annual holiday readiness flight.
Locals can catch a glimpse of Nicholas — flying under his seasonal call sign “Claus” — as he lifts off in a U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, accompanied by his team of elves and holiday specialists from NAWCAD’s Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (HX) 21.
“Global toy delivery requires precision planning and a touch of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance magic,” said Claus during a briefing with HX-21’s rotary wing pilots and crew. “Thanks to the skilled aviation pros at NAWCAD, we’ve fine-tuned the sleigh plan for Christmas Eve.”
Claus and the HX-21 crew will spread holiday cheer over the following regional locations:
10 to 10:30 a.m.
NAS Patuxent River Child Development Center
NAS Patuxent River Golf Clubhouse
Driftwood Beach
Patuxent Elementary School
Dowell Elementary School
Solomons Island Pier
10:30 to 11 a.m.
Hollywood Elementary School
Saint John’s School
Captain Walter Francis Duke Elementary School
Benjamin Banneker Elementary School
Leonardtown Elementary School
Leonardtown Wharf
11 to 11:30 a.m.
Leonardtown Middle School
Southpoint Church
Evergreen Elementary School
Kennedy Krieger School
Town Creek Elementary School
Green Holly Elementary School
Esperanza Middle School
Greenview Knolls Elementary School
Lexington Park Elementary School
11:30 to 12 p.m.
George Washington Carver Elementary School
Chesapeake Charter Public School
Little Flower School
Bay Montessori School
Park Hall Elementary School
Spring Ridge Middle School
12 to 12:15 p.m.
St. Michael’s School
Ridge Elementary School
Children are reminded to stay on their best behavior as Claus makes final checks to his lists ahead of the big night.
With Rudolph and the reindeer crew resting up for their holiday flight, inclement weather conditions may shift Claus’ mission to Dec. 10 or Dec. 16 at the same time. For the latest updates, follow the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division’s Facebook page.
HX-21 is a component of Naval Test Wing Atlantic, the test wing at the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. Nicknamed the “Blackjacks,” the squadron provides developmental flight test and evaluation for all U.S. Navy and Marine Corps rotary-wing and tilt-rotor aircraft. The Blackjacks are personal favorites of Claus, who tries to visit his HX-21 friends every year. Naval Air Station Patuxent River has been home to HX-21 since 1949.
