Santa Claus spreads cheer over Southern Maryland Dec. 9 (Courtesy of the U.S. Navy)

Photo By NAWCAD Visual Information | (U.S. Navy photo by Erik Hildebrandt)

NAVAL AIR WARFARE CENTER AIRCRAFT DIVISION, Patuxent River, Md. – Southern Maryland residents young and old should look skyward on Tuesday, Dec. 9, between 10 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. ET as Adm. Saint Nicholas takes to the air on his annual holiday readiness flight.



Locals can catch a glimpse of Nicholas — flying under his seasonal call sign “Claus” — as he lifts off in a U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, accompanied by his team of elves and holiday specialists from NAWCAD’s Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (HX) 21.



“Global toy delivery requires precision planning and a touch of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance magic,” said Claus during a briefing with HX-21’s rotary wing pilots and crew. “Thanks to the skilled aviation pros at NAWCAD, we’ve fine-tuned the sleigh plan for Christmas Eve.”



Claus and the HX-21 crew will spread holiday cheer over the following regional locations:



10 to 10:30 a.m.

NAS Patuxent River Child Development Center

NAS Patuxent River Golf Clubhouse

Driftwood Beach

Patuxent Elementary School

Dowell Elementary School

Solomons Island Pier



10:30 to 11 a.m.

Hollywood Elementary School

Saint John’s School

Captain Walter Francis Duke Elementary School

Benjamin Banneker Elementary School

Leonardtown Elementary School

Leonardtown Wharf



11 to 11:30 a.m.

Leonardtown Middle School

Southpoint Church

Evergreen Elementary School

Kennedy Krieger School

Town Creek Elementary School

Green Holly Elementary School

Esperanza Middle School

Greenview Knolls Elementary School

Lexington Park Elementary School



11:30 to 12 p.m.

George Washington Carver Elementary School

Chesapeake Charter Public School

Little Flower School

Bay Montessori School

Park Hall Elementary School

Spring Ridge Middle School



12 to 12:15 p.m.

St. Michael’s School

Ridge Elementary School



Children are reminded to stay on their best behavior as Claus makes final checks to his lists ahead of the big night.



With Rudolph and the reindeer crew resting up for their holiday flight, inclement weather conditions may shift Claus’ mission to Dec. 10 or Dec. 16 at the same time. For the latest updates, follow the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division’s Facebook page.



HX-21 is a component of Naval Test Wing Atlantic, the test wing at the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. Nicknamed the “Blackjacks,” the squadron provides developmental flight test and evaluation for all U.S. Navy and Marine Corps rotary-wing and tilt-rotor aircraft. The Blackjacks are personal favorites of Claus, who tries to visit his HX-21 friends every year. Naval Air Station Patuxent River has been home to HX-21 since 1949.