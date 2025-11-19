Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Story by NAWCAD Visual Information 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

    Santa Claus spreads cheer over Southern Maryland Dec. 9 (Courtesy of the U.S. Navy)

    NAVAL AIR WARFARE CENTER AIRCRAFT DIVISION, Patuxent River, Md. – Southern Maryland residents young and old should look skyward on Tuesday, Dec. 9, between 10 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. ET as Adm. Saint Nicholas takes to the air on his annual holiday readiness flight.

    Locals can catch a glimpse of Nicholas — flying under his seasonal call sign “Claus” — as he lifts off in a U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, accompanied by his team of elves and holiday specialists from NAWCAD’s Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (HX) 21.

    “Global toy delivery requires precision planning and a touch of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance magic,” said Claus during a briefing with HX-21’s rotary wing pilots and crew. “Thanks to the skilled aviation pros at NAWCAD, we’ve fine-tuned the sleigh plan for Christmas Eve.”

    Claus and the HX-21 crew will spread holiday cheer over the following regional locations:

    10 to 10:30 a.m.
    NAS Patuxent River Child Development Center
    NAS Patuxent River Golf Clubhouse
    Driftwood Beach
    Patuxent Elementary School
    Dowell Elementary School
    Solomons Island Pier

    10:30 to 11 a.m.
    Hollywood Elementary School
    Saint John’s School
    Captain Walter Francis Duke Elementary School
    Benjamin Banneker Elementary School
    Leonardtown Elementary School
    Leonardtown Wharf

    11 to 11:30 a.m.
    Leonardtown Middle School
    Southpoint Church
    Evergreen Elementary School
    Kennedy Krieger School
    Town Creek Elementary School
    Green Holly Elementary School
    Esperanza Middle School
    Greenview Knolls Elementary School
    Lexington Park Elementary School

    11:30 to 12 p.m.
    George Washington Carver Elementary School
    Chesapeake Charter Public School
    Little Flower School
    Bay Montessori School
    Park Hall Elementary School
    Spring Ridge Middle School

    12 to 12:15 p.m.
    St. Michael’s School
    Ridge Elementary School

    Children are reminded to stay on their best behavior as Claus makes final checks to his lists ahead of the big night.

    With Rudolph and the reindeer crew resting up for their holiday flight, inclement weather conditions may shift Claus’ mission to Dec. 10 or Dec. 16 at the same time. For the latest updates, follow the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division’s Facebook page.

    HX-21 is a component of Naval Test Wing Atlantic, the test wing at the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. Nicknamed the “Blackjacks,” the squadron provides developmental flight test and evaluation for all U.S. Navy and Marine Corps rotary-wing and tilt-rotor aircraft. The Blackjacks are personal favorites of Claus, who tries to visit his HX-21 friends every year. Naval Air Station Patuxent River has been home to HX-21 since 1949.

