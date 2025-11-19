U.S. Air Force and Republic of Korea Air Force “Top Cops” meet on JBA

Photo By Senior Airman Julia Lebens | Republic of Korea Air Force Col. Jongsung Woo, Air Force Military Police Agency...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Julia Lebens | Republic of Korea Air Force Col. Jongsung Woo, Air Force Military Police Agency commander, right, gives a patch to U.S. Air Force Staff. Sgt. Alex Reza, 316th Security Forces Group military working dog handler, after a military working dog demonstration at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Nov. 14, 2025. This visit was the first time in the two nation’s 72-year alliance that the senior leaders of the USAF and ROKAF police forces met. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md – For the first time in the 72-year alliance between the United States and the Republic of Korea, the countries’ “Top Cops,” their senior Air Force military police officers, met to strengthen the relationship between their branches, exchange perspectives on shared regional security challenges, and commit to exploring future training exchange opportunities.



U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Brian A. Filler, the Air Force’s director of Security Forces, and Republic of Korea Air Force Col. Jongsung Woo, the Air Force Military Police Agency commander, met in Washington, D.C.



“Our fruitful discussions highlighted the bond between our forces; this is not merely a tactical alliance, but a vital strategic partnership forged in shared commitment, mutual respect, and a common purpose,” said Filler. “By strengthening our relationship through combined training, knowledge sharing, and unified strategic planning, we aim to build a robust and resilient deterrent against any potential threat to our collective security.”



A portion of this trip was dedicated to a site visit at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Nov. 14, 2025.

“The site visit was an opportunity to demonstrate security forces competencies, not only our everyday battle rhythm, but our warfighting capabilities as well,” said Col. Joseph Bincarousky, the 316th Security Forces Group commander.



During their site visit, Filler and Woo met with 316th SFG leadership, discussed counter-small unmanned aircraft systems, received a military working dog demonstration, and experienced an immersion with the Ravens, a specialized force-protection asset.



Throughout the visit, knowledge was exchanged, patches where shared and options for future joint trainings were discussed.



“It was interesting to compare and contrast our forces,” said Bincarousky. “We discussed opportunities for partnership between our air forces’ security forces — ways we could train together and learn from each other’s strengths and challenges.”



Filler said that the discussions they had underscore the relationship between the USAF and ROKAF, and their joint dedication to collaborative defense and the enduring importance of interoperability in maintaining peace and stability.



“I look forward to furthering the ability of our forces to operate in a combined environment and expand training opportunities to establish a cohesive force able to withstand the uncertainties of emergent threats in the Indo-Pacific,” said Filler.