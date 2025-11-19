Photo By Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig | U.S. Air Force Capt. Tamikka Williams, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig | U.S. Air Force Capt. Tamikka Williams, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations operations division chief, departs the Dover Fisher House for Families of the Fallen, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 18, 2025. The Fisher House for Families of the Fallen at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, is a unique facility among the Fisher House Foundation's other locations. It is the only one of its kind, designed for families of the fallen and managed exclusively by uniformed personnel. It is designed to provide short-term, on-base lodging to families who travel to Dover AFB to witness the dignified transfer of their loved one. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig) see less | View Image Page

AFMAO's Fisher House Reaches Fifteen Years of Service

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DEL. -- After 15 years of support, the Fisher House has become more than a physical space but instead a symbol of AFMAO’S motto “Dignity, Honor, Respect & Care, Service, Support”.



“Normally, Fisher houses are located very close to a Veteran’s Affairs clinic or sometimes on a base,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Samatha Hogan, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations Dover Fisher House manager. “The Dover house is the only one that hosts families that are here for a Dignified Transfer. We host families of all branches. If a service member is getting a dignified transfer, their family is invited to stay here at the Fisher House.”



Deployed AFMAO personnel support families with 24-hour operations. Additionally, the USO Delaware provides an assortment of fresh and frozen meal choices, drinks and snacks to make the family's stay at the Fisher House as comfortable as possible.



“Families often treat me like one of their children,” Said Tech. Sgt. Hogan. “They saw me sharing a uniform, and I work here, but they see their loved one. They see someone that's away from their families, just like their loved one was.”



Identified by the Fisher Foundation as a complement to the Center for Families of the Fallen, the Dover AFB Fisher House is the 50th house within the Fisher family of homes. The House was gifted to the Air Force and dedicated Nov. 10, 2010, and utilized by the first family Dec. 9 2010.



“I’d like to give a big thank you to the Fisher House Foundation, The Friends of the Fallen, General Schwartz and Mrs. Schwartz for making this possible and always having our backs, making sure that we can take care of families in the capacity that they deserve.” Hogan added.



AFMAO’s Fisher House opened to the first family Dec. 9, 2010. More than 3,500 family members have stayed at the house since it opened.