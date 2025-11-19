A Year in Review - Medical Readiness Command, Europe, Enhances Combat Readiness, Strengthens Partnerships in 2025 Your browser does not support the audio element.

SEMBACH, Germany – Medical Readiness Command, Europe (MRC,EUR) significantly advanced medical combat readiness and solidified partnerships with allied and host-nation forces throughout 2025, officials announced. The command spearheaded multiple initiatives across Europe and Africa, ensuring U.S. Army medical assets are prepared for large-scale combat operations while simultaneously fostering interoperability with international partners.



“Our primary mission continues to be the individual and collective readiness of the medical force while providing high quality Health Service Support (HSS)/Force Health Protection (FHP) capabilities to enable the readiness of supported commands across U.S. Army Europe and Africa,” said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe. “The complex training exercises and military exchanges we conducted throughout 2025 have, without a doubt, strengthened our medical capabilities and reinforced our commitment to our NATO allies and partners.”



A key highlight of the year was the MRC,EUR Best Leader Competition, a rigorous event designed to assess and enhance the skills of medical Soldiers. This competition tested Soldiers’ medical proficiency, leadership abilities, and physical endurance, ensuring they are prepared for the demanding conditions of the modern battlefield.



Interoperability remained a central theme throughout the year, with MRC,EUR actively participating in several multinational events. The command facilitated a Key Leader Exchange (KLE) with the Swiss military, fostering collaboration and better understanding between U.S. and Swiss medical leaders. MRC,EUR also supported the NATO Medical Planners Course in April, enhancing the ability of multinational military medical planners to effectively coordinate medical support during joint operations.



Beyond Europe, MRC,EUR personnel played a critical role in training exercises across the African continent. Once of those exercises, the Ghana Medical Readiness Exercise (MEDREX) focused on improving the medical capabilities of both U.S. and Ghanaian forces, building partner capacity and ensuring readiness to respond to crises in the region. The command also contributed to U.S. Army and Africa’s hosted Avenger Triad 25 Exercise, further enhancing medical readiness across the European theater.



MRC,EUR's commitment to supporting large-scale combat operations readiness was evident through its participation in DEFENDER 25, a major exercise designed to test the U.S. military's ability to rapidly deploy forces to Europe in response to a crisis. U.S. Army medical personnel played a crucial role in providing simulated medical support throughout the exercise, ensuring the health and well-being of participating troops.



The year also saw MRC,EUR actively involved in key strategic initiatives. The command participated in the U.S. Army Medical Command’s Phoenix Shield table-top exercise, a simulation designed to prepare medical leaders for complex medical challenges in future conflicts. Furthermore, MRC,EUR personnel took part in the 32nd Annual Multi-national Military Medical Exchange (MMME) in Lisbon, Portugal, facilitating discussions on best practices and emerging trends in military medicine with participants from across the globe.



While focusing on future readiness, MRC,EUR also recognized the past. The command held an inactivation ceremony for Dental Health Command Europe, marking the end of a historic era and transitioning dental health responsibilities to other U.S. Army medical entities within the theater.



Recognizing the importance of military working dogs, public health and animal health, MRC,EUR’s Public Health Command Europe (PHCE) supported the 2025 International Veterinary Summit held in Ettal, Germany. This event brought together allied and partner military veterinary professionals to discuss best practices in public health, animal care and to ensure the health and well-being of military working dogs and other animals crucial to military operations.



Through these diverse initiatives, MRC,EUR demonstrated its commitment to ensuring the medical readiness of U.S. Army forces in Europe and Africa while simultaneously strengthening partnerships with allied and host-nation medical forces. The command’s efforts in 2025 solidified its position as a critical enabler for U.S. Army operations in the European and African theaters.