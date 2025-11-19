Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Senior U.S. and German military medical leaders facilitate cooperation and interoperability

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Senior U.S. and German military medical leaders facilitate cooperation and interoperability

    GERMANY

    08.04.2025

    Photo by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    KOBLENZ, Germany - U.S. Army Brigadier General Roger Giraud (left), commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe and director of Defense Health Network Europe recently met with Major General (Dr.) Backus, (right) Commander of the newly established German Bundeswehr Health Care Command and Deputy Surgeon General for the Bundeswehr. The meeting aimed to deepen bilateral military medical cooperation and explore formal partnership opportunities between U.S. and German medical forces. This productive meeting further solidified the shared commitment to advancing U.S. and German military medical cooperation and set conditions for expanded interoperability in future multinational operations. The German Bundeswehr Health Care Command (Kommando Sanitätsdienstliche Einsatzunterstützung) located in Koblenz, Germany is responsible for providing medical support to the Bundeswehr, both in Germany and during deployments abroad.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 03:16
    Photo ID: 9408821
    VIRIN: 250805-A-YV790-1476
    Resolution: 2826x3060
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior U.S. and German military medical leaders facilitate cooperation and interoperability, by Kirk Frady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download