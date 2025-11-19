Rad Tech Week a reflection on Operational Readiness at Naval Hospital Bremerton

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict | Radiology Department staff assigned to Naval Hospital Bremerton take a pause from...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict | Radiology Department staff assigned to Naval Hospital Bremerton take a pause from their diagnostic exam cause after wrapping up National Radiologic Technology Week in early November to commemorate the essential contributions of military radiologic technologists while marking the 130th anniversary of Wilhelm Conrad Roentgen’s X-ray discovery. This year’s theme, “The Kaleidoscope of Radiologic Technology,” emphasized the multifaceted role of all Defense Health Agency military treatment facility Radiology Department staff who support operational readiness, medical diagnosis, and military healthcare (Official Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs). see less | View Image Page

National Radiologic Technology Week wrapped up in early November Naval Hospital Bremerton with commemorating the essential contributions of military radiologic technologists while marking the 130th anniversary of Wilhelm Conrad Roentgen’s X-ray discovery.



This year’s theme, “The Kaleidoscope of Radiologic Technology,” emphasized the multifaceted role of all Defense Health Agency military treatment facility Radiology Department staff who support operational readiness, medical diagnosis, and military healthcare.



The Radiology Department staff provide critical clinical support services in support of force health protection and operational readiness. Compiled statistics from last year help to tell their multi-faceted importance.



There was a total of [approximately] 17,260 diagnostic exams performed in 2024, consisting of more than 750 computed tomography exams, nearly 1,300 mammography exams, over 340 magnetic resonance imagery exams, 465 ultrasounds and approximately 13,515 X-rays.



The annual Rad Tech Week gave the team thew opportunity to showcase radiology history, recognize staff achievements, and host training events designed to strengthen readiness and cross-departmental collaboration.



Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Marlon Spruance Mercurio Fleming and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Juliana Raines, two of NMRTC Bremerton’s radiologic technologists dedicated to safeguarding readiness and delivering patient care reflected on their professional journeys and commitment to technical excellence and operational efficiency in their chosen field of expertise.



“Knowing the images I obtain directly impact diagnosis and treatment is what motivates me,” Fleming said. “We’re a key part of operational readiness, helping service members recover and return to the mission.”



Raines added, “Radiology is always evolving. Every day presents new challenges, whether it’s supporting surgical teams or urgent care. Our adaptability is vital for readiness.”



Each day begins with equipment and safety checks to ensure mission readiness. Fleming and Raines review schedules for special cases such as operating room support, portable exams, and trauma imaging for urgent care. Their routine combines technical skill, patient reassurance, and vigilant attention to radiation safety, supporting the wider operational health mission.



“The most rewarding moments come when you see the impact on patients and their families,” Raines said. “That’s when you know you’re contributing to readiness and recovery.”



Both attest that balancing efficiency and compassion is critical, especially in trauma scenarios where rapid imaging must be paired with patient-centered care.



“A common misconception is that we’re just button pushers,” Fleming explained. “In reality, we need deep anatomical knowledge, critical thinking, and a readiness mindset to support each department and patient.”



Core qualities for success include attention to detail, adaptability, and calmness under pressure.



“Clear communication and teamwork keep the hospital running smoothly, especially during staffing shortages or high operational tempo,” Fleming said. “Imaging supports almost every department, so our readiness directly affects the care we provide.”



Technologists at NMRTC Bremerton stay current by engaging in Navy online training modules, in-service sessions, and continuing education through Navy and national accredited organizations.



“Constant learning is non-negotiable,” Raines said. “Technology evolves rapidly, and staying updated ensures we’re always ready for any mission.”



In collaborating with nursing, surgery, urgent care, and outpatient clinics, Fleming, Raines and others coordinate closely, delivering the diagnostic support required for timely medical diagnosis and treatment.



When patients are anxious, in pain, or have special needs, technologists prioritize comfort and clear communication. Fleming and Raines take time to explain procedures, offer reassurance, and adapt imaging techniques to meet operational and patient care requirements.



For those considering a career as a Navy HM specializing in Rad Tech, Fleming advises, “Be ready to work hard and learn constantly. The technical and leadership skills you gain are unmatched. You’ll play an important role in maintaining operational readiness.”



Staffing shortages can stretch resources, especially during deployments and periods of high clinical demand. “We rely on teamwork and cross-training to meet operational goals,” Fleming said.



Raines added, “Flexibility and collaboration are key when the department is stretched thin.”



During National Rad Tech Week, NMRTC Bremerton’s radiology team honored the profession’s history and their ongoing commitment to operational readiness.



“Every image supports the mission,” Raines said. “It’s a privilege to serve and ensure our military community is prepared for whatever comes next.”