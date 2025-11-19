Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rad Tech Week a reflection on Operational Readiness at Naval Hospital Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Radiology Department staff assigned to Naval Hospital Bremerton take a pause from their diagnostic exam cause after wrapping up National Radiologic Technology Week in early November to commemorate the essential contributions of military radiologic technologists while marking the 130th anniversary of Wilhelm Conrad Roentgen’s X-ray discovery. This year’s theme, “The Kaleidoscope of Radiologic Technology,” emphasized the multifaceted role of all Defense Health Agency military treatment facility Radiology Department staff who support operational readiness, medical diagnosis, and military healthcare (Official Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs).

