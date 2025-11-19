Rad Tech Week a reflection on Operational Readiness at Naval Hospital Bremerton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Radiology Department staff assigned to Naval Hospital Bremerton take a pause from their diagnostic exam cause after wrapping up National Radiologic Technology Week in early November to commemorate the essential contributions of military radiologic technologists while marking the 130th anniversary of Wilhelm Conrad Roentgen’s X-ray discovery. This year’s theme, “The Kaleidoscope of Radiologic Technology,” emphasized the multifaceted role of all Defense Health Agency military treatment facility Radiology Department staff who support operational readiness, medical diagnosis, and military healthcare (Official Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs).