Army & Air Force Exchange Service Advises Shoppers to Stay Vigilant Against Online Scams

DALLAS – As Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers gear up for a busy holiday shopping season, it is more important than ever to know how to spot and avoid online shopping scams.



When shoppers are rushing or stressed buying for Black Friday, Cyber Week or the winter holidays, they are more vulnerable to be victims of fraud.



According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), service members, Veterans, retirees and military families have lost nearly $2.2 billion to fraudulent activity since 2020, including more than $785 million to business and government imposters, online shopping scams and fake prize/sweepstakes offers alone.



“When shoppers are moving fast to complete last-minute holiday shopping or searching for the best deals, they are more prone to missing warning signs,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Slowing down and putting easy tips into practice goes a long way to ensure holidays don’t get spoiled by scammers.”



It is easier than ever for scammers to pose as real companies online, spoof email addresses to appear legitimate or lead potential victims to websites that look official. Shoppers should always double check URLs and web pages for misspellings or incorrect words and never click unfamiliar links. Fake websites or social media ads will often advertise deals and discounts that seem too good to be true and pressure shoppers with a false limited-time offer.



When interacting with the Exchange online, ensure that communications are with a verified Exchange profile or email address. Be sure to check for a verified checkmark on Exchange social media profiles and a padlock or other secure connection icon in web browsers when visiting ShopMyExchange.com.



Shoppers should also keep their guard up after completing their orders to avoid falling prey to delivery scams. Do not click any links from unknown numbers or email addresses claiming to be UPS, FedEx, DHL or other couriers demanding payment for delivery. Always contact delivery companies through official websites and published customer service options.



Any time authorized military shoppers are in doubt or suspect a potential scam, they should contact Exchange customer service immediately.



