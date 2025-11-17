Photo By Joseph Mather | ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Brig. Gen. David Miller,...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Mather | ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Brig. Gen. David Miller, incoming Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex commander, accepts the unit guidon from Lt. Gen. Stacey Hawkins, Air Force Sustainment Center commander, during a change of command ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 4, 2025. Miller, who oversees the depot-level maintenance and repairs at Georgia’s largest single-site industrial complex, was formerly the director of Logistics and Engineering at Air Force Global Strike Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather) see less | View Image Page

Brig. Gen. David Miller to Command Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex

Brig. Gen. David Miller, formerly Director of Logistics and Engineering, Headquarters Air Force Global Strike Command at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, assumed command of the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex from Brig. Gen. Jon Eberlan during a change of command ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 4, 2025.



The private ceremony, held at the Museum of Aviation's Century of Flight Hangar, was presided over by Lt. Gen. Stacey Hawkins, Air Force Sustainment Center commander. Hawkins oversaw the passing of the unit guidon, a tradition symbolizing the transfer of positional authority from Eberlan to Miller.



Miller's previous role involved leading over 350 professionals, integrating strategy and resources for over 12,800 personnel across maintenance, munitions, supply and other logistics fields. He also oversaw critical national security assets, including nuclear weapons storage and command systems, and performed lead command functions for key bomber, missile and helicopter fleets.



Miller received his commission through the ROTC program at the University of Nebraska and held various staff and command positions, including commanding the 377th Air Base Wing at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico. He is a graduate of the School of Advanced Air and Space Studies and holds master's degrees from George Washington University and Air War College.



Eberlan, who enlisted in the Air Force in 1990 and earned his commission in 1998, will transition to become the Director of Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, Headquarters Air Combat Command, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.