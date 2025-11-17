Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brig. Gen. David Miller to Command Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Brig. Gen. David Miller to Command Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2025

    Photo by Joseph Mather 

    78th Air Base Wing

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Brig. Gen. David Miller, incoming Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex commander, accepts the unit guidon from Lt. Gen. Stacey Hawkins, Air Force Sustainment Center commander, during a change of command ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 4, 2025. Miller, who oversees the depot-level maintenance and repairs at Georgia’s largest single-site industrial complex, was formerly the director of Logistics and Engineering at Air Force Global Strike Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 12:19
    Photo ID: 9407009
    VIRIN: 251104-F-ED303-1127
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. David Miller to Command Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex, by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Brig. Gen. David Miller to Command Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WR-ALC Change of Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download