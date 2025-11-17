Brig. Gen. David Miller to Command Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Brig. Gen. David Miller, incoming Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex commander, accepts the unit guidon from Lt. Gen. Stacey Hawkins, Air Force Sustainment Center commander, during a change of command ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 4, 2025. Miller, who oversees the depot-level maintenance and repairs at Georgia’s largest single-site industrial complex, was formerly the director of Logistics and Engineering at Air Force Global Strike Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)
