Turkeys, Pie, and Gratitude: Elks Lodge 782 and Picatinny Command Ensure Thanksgiving for Military Families

Photo By Eric Kowal | PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - Marines with Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 25th Marine...... read more read more Photo By Eric Kowal | PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - Marines with Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment at Picatinny Arsenal on far left and Picatinny Arsenal Garrison Commander, Lt. Col. Craig A. Bonham II (uniform) meet with members of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE) Lodge 782 out Lake Hopatcong, N.J., who distributed holiday dinners to military service members and their families on-post. (U.S. Army photo by Todd Mozes) see less | View Image Page

PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. – Members of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE) Lodge 782 out Lake Hopatcong, N.J., along with U.S. Garrison Picatinny Arsenal personnel, rolled up their sleeves Friday morning, turning the U.S. Army Garrison Picatinny Arsenal headquarters into a Thanksgiving distribution center, handing out 53 complete holiday dinners to military service members and their families.



The Elks Lodge, which is U.S.-based fraternal organization dedicated to charity and community service, contacted the Arsenal's newly installed Garrison Command Sergeant Major amid the recent lapse in appropriations, offering their assistance to families that may have experienced hardships during the government shutdown.



Command Sgt. Maj. Claudia Tapia, who assumed responsibility of the Picatinny Arsenal Garrison in September and is the installation's most senior enlisted servicemember, proved to be a driving force behind the effort. She worked closely with BPOE Lodge 782 officials, particularly Ed Parrillo, the Lodge’s Veteran Committee Chairperson, to ensure wellness of families and military was met.



“As a noncommissioned officer, it is our responsibility to care for our soldiers and support their families,” Tapia said. “Being able to assist them, especially during the holidays, brings an overwhelming sense of joy. I am profoundly grateful that I get to do this as part of my job.”



Parrillo, who served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, said the Lodge members pitched right in without hesitation.



“Whenever you get to lend a helping hand, it is a good thing,” Parrillo said.



“We wanted to be helpful and show our support for our military and thank them for their greatness in what they do for country,” he said.



The effort, which was made possible by a combination of lodge fundraising, individual member donations, and partnerships with area businesses, provided each family with a 12–16-pound frozen turkey, bags of fresh vegetables, stuffing mix, cranberry sauce, gravy packets, pies, and all the traditional fixings needed for a full Thanksgiving feast.



Marines with Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment at Picatinny Arsenal were first to pick up the offerings, before they themselves set off to “pay it forward.”



The Marines were kicking off operations for their annual Toys for Tots program where they collect and distribute new, unwrapped toys to children and families in need during the Christmas holiday.



Representatives from Balfour Beatty Communities who manages the “Picatinny Homes” residential community also assisted with the delivery to military families on post.



“We are sincerely thankful for the generosity extended to our military members and their families this Thanksgiving as it reinforces our community’s commitment to supporting those who serve and their loves one during this special time of gratitude,” said Dawn Kadow, Army Housing Manager at Picatinny Arsenal.