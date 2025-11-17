U.S. Africa Command completes first visit to Tunisia

Photo By Staff Sgt. Emely Eckels | U.S. Air Force (USAF) Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM),...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Emely Eckels | U.S. Air Force (USAF) Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Roland McGinnis, Marine Forces Africa senior enlisted leader posed with a group of soldiers from the U.S. Embassy in Tunis, Tunisia, Nov. 12, 2025. The commander and ARICOM senior leaders met with the new U.S. Ambassador to Tunisia, Bill Bazzi, and embassy leadership on topics that addressed ongoing bilateral programs and efforts to support Tunisia’s continued development as a regional security contributor. Discussions focused on sustaining momentum in joint training, exercises, and military-to-military cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Emely Eckels) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force (USAF) Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), and AFRICOM senior leaders visited Tunis, Tunisia, Nov.12 thru 14, 2025. In continuing a relationship of more than 200 years, the visit allowed the command an opportunity to engage Tunisian partners for discussions and demonstrations on how U.S.-Tunisia defense engagements have advanced Tunisia’s military operational and capacity and contributions to regional security.



During the trip, Gen. Anderson—accompanied by U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Ben Snell, AFRICOM J2 director; USAF Gen. Justin Hoffman, AFRICOM J3 director; and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Roland McGinnis, Marine Forces Africa senior enlisted leader—met with the Tunisian Minister of Defense, Khaled Shili. This meeting later followed with further leadership discussions on priorities related to readiness, modernization, counterterrorism and cooperation between AFRICOM and the Tunisian Air Force, Navy, Army, and Explosive Ordnance Disposal units.



While in Tunis, the command met with the new U.S. Ambassador to Tunisia, Bill Bazzi, and embassy leadership on topics that addressed ongoing bilateral programs and efforts to support Tunisia’s continued development as a regional security contributor. Discussions focused on sustaining momentum in joint training, exercises, and military-to-military cooperation.



Before departing from Tunis and in honor of paying homage to the American service members who gave their fall to defend the United States during World War II Gen. Anderson and Bazzi visited the North Africa American Cemetery (NAAC). The NAAC, established in 1948 and dedicated in 1960, stands as a lasting symbol of the enduring ties and shared history between our two nations.



Across each engagement, AFRICOM leaders reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to providing limited, targeted support to our Tunisian partners to achieve shared security objectives and countering terrorist influence.



Africa remains a theater the U.S. cannot shift its focus on. It’s an evolving and diverse theater with security efforts that transcends the African borders to support European and global security and stability – including the U.S. homeland.