Eielson bolsters airpower readiness during Arctic Gold 26-1

The 354th Fighter Wing conducted Arctic Gold 26-1, a readiness exercise, on Eielson AFB, Nov. 17-19.



The exercise is designed to test the wing’s ability to quickly generate, deploy and sustain combat-ready airpower in a high-threat environment



“A lot of work and planning was put into getting this exercise to run efficiently and effectively, taking into account all of the separate factors that affect the way things play out and what we can accomplish towards the mission,” said Master Sgt. Zachary Kugler, 354th Inspector General exercise program director. “We use key takeaways and lessons learned to shape the way we generate airpower in the future and how we can apply it to both exercises and real-world scenarios.”



During the exercise, the 354th Operations Group tested their mission capabilities and readiness by deploying F-35A Lightning IIs from the 355th Fighter Squadron and 356th Fighter Squadron, supported by F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 18th Fighter Interceptor Squadron.



“The 354th OG is charged with providing combatant commanders with combat-ready forces in order to meet mission objectives and priorities,” said Lt. Col. Lloyd Wright, 354th OG deputy commander. “This accomplished by organizing, training and equipping our component squadrons who project power in the Pacific area of responsibility and maintain the USAF’s northernmost strategic runway.”



Airmen carried the weight of the hands-on mission execution, building pallets, moving people and cargo, operating vehicles in extreme conditions and sustaining the pace required to generate combat power.



“Operating in the Arctic forces you to think differently and our Airmen proved that they not only understand the constraints, but thrive in them,” said Lt. Col. Peter Daigle, 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander. “We rehearsed cold-weather processes, validated our deployment readiness, and stress-tested the systems that enable fighter generation in one of the harshest climates on earth.”



Daigle also highlighted Airmen’s ability to utilize technical skills, versatility and make sound decisions even outside their normal jobs, providing the tactical edge necessary in order to accomplish the mission.



“Every exercise gives us data, but Arctic Gold gave us clarity; our priorities are centered on sharpening the logistics foundations of our wing that makes us a combat credible force, ensuring our squadron commanders continue to develop leaders who can think critically, operate independently and take initiative,” said Daigle. “The future fight will reward agility, creativity and technical mastery—and that starts with how we train.”