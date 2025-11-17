Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune graduates first class of Nurse Residency Program Your browser does not support the audio element.

JACKSONVILLE, NC - Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune's new Nurse Residency Program graduated its first cohort of nurses November 20, 2025. The six-month program designed to help nurses new to the Navy become more familiar with Navy Medicine, builds on the initial training provided in the 6-week Nurse Internship Program by providing additional professional development and clinical scenarios the nurses may encounter in the future.



As part of the capstone, graduating nurses presented evidence-based practice projects showcasing their ability in translating research and scientific literature into clinical practice. Each project addressed a relevant opportunity for improvement and offered meaningful, evidence-based recommendations to enhance care delivery and the work environment here at Camp Lejeune.



The 10 graduates were presented their certificates of completion by Captain Martin Braud, Expeditionary Medical Facility Kilo commanding officer, and Commander Reggie Middlebrooks, director of nursing for NMCCL.



The success of this first cohort highlights the value of the Transition-to-Practice Nurse Residency Program in developing confident, evidence-informed Navy nurses who are ready to care for our patients and support our mission. The expansion of the program was accomplished through the partnership of Lieutenant Commander Larry Gunter, program chair, Lieutenant Commander Priscilla Boateng, program co-chair, and collaborators Registered Nurses Kelly Horne and Kylee Cisneros.