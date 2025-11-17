Navy officers graduate from NMCCL Nurse Residency Program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251120-N-FB730-1031 CAMP LEJEUNE. (November 20, 2025) Navy officers assigned to Expeditionary Medical Facility Kilo pose with command leadership and Nursing Residency Program staff after the Training-to-Practice Nurse Residency Program graduation, at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, on November 20, 2025. The newly created six-month program orients new nurses to Navy Medicine while also emphasizing professional development and exposure to realistic clinical scenarios they are likely to encounter.