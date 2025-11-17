251120-N-FB730-1031 CAMP LEJEUNE. (November 20, 2025) Navy officers assigned to Expeditionary Medical Facility Kilo pose with command leadership and Nursing Residency Program staff after the Training-to-Practice Nurse Residency Program graduation, at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, on November 20, 2025. The newly created six-month program orients new nurses to Navy Medicine while also emphasizing professional development and exposure to realistic clinical scenarios they are likely to encounter.
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 15:00
|Photo ID:
|9404102
|VIRIN:
|251120-N-FB730-1031
|Resolution:
|7236x3936
|Size:
|6.51 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy officers graduate from NMCCL Nurse Residency Program, by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune graduates first class of Nurse Residency Program
No keywords found.