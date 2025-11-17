Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy officers graduate from NMCCL Nurse Residency Program

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Woods 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    251120-N-FB730-1031 CAMP LEJEUNE. (November 20, 2025) Navy officers assigned to Expeditionary Medical Facility Kilo pose with command leadership and Nursing Residency Program staff after the Training-to-Practice Nurse Residency Program graduation, at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, on November 20, 2025. The newly created six-month program orients new nurses to Navy Medicine while also emphasizing professional development and exposure to realistic clinical scenarios they are likely to encounter.

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune graduates first class of Nurse Residency Program

    TAGS

    residency
    EMF-Kilo
    nursing
    graduation

