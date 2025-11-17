JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. -- Arriving at a new duty station can be overwhelming for junior enlisted Airmen learning to live on their own while taking on new responsibilities. For many, the dorms become more than just a place to sleep, they become a community. Central to that community is the Airmen Dormitory Council, which advocates for residents and helps create a positive living environment. The council gives new Airmen a chance to lead by volunteering their time. Any dorm resident can join, and one of the group’s primary roles is connecting Airmen with dorm leadership. Council members help resolve issues such as broken locks or malfunctioning washing machines and elevate more serious concerns when needed. “We help them [residents] the best that we can and if we can’t then we hand it over to the Airmen Dorm Leaders,” said Airman 1st Class Devena Graham, dormitory council vice president. The council also plans events that foster connection and morale. Each quarter, council members meet with the Command Chief to coordinate upcoming activities, from dorm improvement efforts to social gatherings like movie nights. “The council plays a vital role in enhancing overall morale and fostering a greater sense of community and involvement within the dormitories,” said Airman 1st Class Nashira Jennings, dormitory council president. “By creating a positive and engaging living environment, we contribute to the well-being and readiness of our fellow Airmen.” By addressing concerns and building community, the Airmen Dormitory Council strengthens quality of life and supports mission readiness. Their work ensures Airmen feel supported, connected and at home as they execute the mission at JBLE.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.24.2025 Date Posted: 11.21.2025 14:22 Story ID: 552080 Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dorm Council Builds Community Through Service, by A1C Thalia Bonte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.