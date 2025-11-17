Adjusted holiday hours announced

FORT LEE, Va. — Many Fort Lee organizations and offices will change their hours of operation and/or close on certain days during the holidays, including Thanksgiving break Nov. 27-30 and Holiday Block Leave Dec. 17-Jan. 5.
This reduction is aligned with the Army’s annual HBL, wherein U.S. Army leaders allow their newest Soldiers to depart training in mid-December for the holiday season from Fort Lee and 20 other installations around the United States.
Soldiers have the option of traveling home to reconnect with their families and friends, or they can remain on post where they will be supported throughout the holidays by their unit and the installation.
With the holidays and the reduced population on the installation, some activities on Fort Lee have adjusted their hours of operation.
Any activities not listed, please contact the staff directly. A phone roster is available here. https://home.army.mil/lee/contact/phonebook
DFMWR
If not listed, normal hours apply.
Army Community Service
Closed at noon: 26NOV, 24&31DEC
Closed: 27-30NOV, 25-28DEC, 30DEC, 01-04JAN
ACS Emergency Numbers: Red Cross: (877) 272-7337 Military One Source: (800) 342-9647
Kenner Nurse Advice: (877) 874-2273, option 1
ASU Fitness Center
Closed: 27-30NOV, 22DEC-04JAN
Auto Crafts
Closed: 26-30NOV, 22DEC-02JAN
Cardinal Golf Club
Closed: 27NOV, 25 DEC, 01JAN
No lunch: 30NOV, 20DEC-01JAN, 04JAN
Child and Youth Administration
Closed: 27-30NOV, 25DEC-01JAN
Child and Youth Services
Closed: 27-30NOV, 25DEC, 01JAN
Clark Fitness Center
Closed: 27-30NOV, 25DEC, 01JAN
Community Library
Closed: 27-30NOV, 25, 26&31DEC, 01 JAN
Frame Shop
Closed: 27-30NOV, 22DEC-04JAN
The Gregg-Adams Club
Reservations only: 27NOV
Closed: 28-30NOV, 20DEC-02JAN, 04JAN
The HideAway
Closed: 27-30NOV, 21DEC-02JAN, 04JAN
Leisure Travel Services
Closed: 27-30NOV, 25-28DEC, 31DEC-01JAN
MacLaughlin Fitness Center
Closed: 27NOV, 25DEC, 01JAN
Ordnance Fitness Center
Closed: 27-30NOV, 20DEC-04JAN
Outdoor Recreation Rental
Closed: 27-30NOV, 25DEC-01JAN
POW Range
Closed: 27NOV, 30NOV, 20&25DEC, 28DEC-01JAN, 04JAN
Skeet Ranges
Closed: 27-29NOV, 21DEC, 25-27DEC, 29DEC-03JAN
Strength Performance Center
Closed: 27NOV, 25DEC-01JAN
Sustainer's Pub
Closed: 27NOV, 22DEC-02JAN
TenStrike Bowling Center
Closed: 26-27NOV, 24-25DEC, 01JAN
Please check the FMWR website https://lee.armymwr.com/
HOUSING
Fort Lee Family Housing Offices
Closed: 25DEC and 01JAN
Call (804) 566-3300 or (855) 627-3931 for after duty hours contact.
Garrison Housing Office in the Soldier Support Center
Closed: 27-28NOV, 25-26DEC and 01-02JAN
COMMISSARY
27NOV: Closed
24DEC: 0830-1600
25DEC: Closed
31DEC: 0830-1800
01JAN: Closed
All other days have normal hours of operation.
AAFES
27NOV
Express/Class VI: Open 11:00-17:00
All others: Closed
28NOV
Main Store: 0900-1900
Pxtra Troop Store: 0700-2000
25DEC
All facilities: Closed
31DEC
Express: 1100-1900
01JAN
Express: 1100-1900
All Others: Closed
KENNER ARMY HEALTH CLINIC
Closed: 27NOV, 25DEC, 01JAN
Early closing (noon): 28NOV, 18, 24, 26&31DEC
Troop Medical Clinic 1
Closed: 27NOV, 25DEC, 01JAN
TMC 1 will maintain normal operating hours for the AIT population during HBL (15DEC–05JAN)
Troop Medical Clinic 2
Closed: 22DEC–02JAN
By Appointment Only: 15-22DEC
Kenner Army Health Clinic, Mosier Consolidated Troop, Medical Clinic 2 and Troop Medical Clinic 1 will be open Nov. 25 (training holiday) for patient care.
To schedule appointments, call the Kenner Appointment Line at 1-866-533-5242, option 1.
For urgent care referrals/authorization, questions, or healthcare advice (to include COVID-19) for all holidays, after-hours or while traveling, call the 24/7 MHS Nurse Advice Line at 1-800-TRICARE
* For medical emergencies, dial 911 or go to the nearest hospital emergency room.*
HOLIDAY RELIGIOUS SERVICES
Catholic
21&28DEC, 04JAN: Memorial Chapel, 0900
Christmas Eve Mass Christmas Kids Pageant, Carols, and Mass
24DEC: Memorial Chapel, 1600
Christmas Mass
25DEC @ 1000
New Years Day Mass
01JAN @ 1000
Pagan
Normal schedule: Sunday @ 0800
Islamic
Salat al-Jumu'ah
Normal schedule: Fridays @ 1215
Jewish
No services during HBL
Native American
No services during HBL
LDS
No services during HBL
Ignite/Redeemer
Memorial Chapel
21&28DEC, 04JAN @ 1100
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
24 DEC 1900
Gospel Service
Liberty Chapel
21&28DEC, 04JAN @ 1100
New Year's Eve Gospel Watch
Night Service
31DEC @ 2230
MISCELLANEOUS
EEO
Closed: 26-28NOV, 24-26DEC, 31DEC-02JAN
Hazardous Waste Services
By appointment only (800) 734-3811
Closed 28NOV and 26DEC
IOC
Closed: 27-28NOV, 25-26DEC, 01-02JAN
For emergency dial 911 (PMO)
DPTMS
Closed: Administrative Offices, Schools Office, Security, the Range, and the Training Support Center 25-26DEC, 1-2JAN.
For emergency dial 911 (PMO).
MILITARY PROGRAMS
Transition Assistance Program
Closed: 27-28NOV, 25-26DEC, 01JAN
Education Center
Closed: 27-28NOV, 25-26DEC, 01-02JAN
Official Mail Room
Open: 25NOV, 23&30DEC
Closed: 27NOV, 25DEC, 01JAN
U.S. Army QM & Women's Museums
Closed: 25-26DEC, 01-02JAN, Saturdays from 29NOV-03JAN
