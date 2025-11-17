Photo By Chad Menegay | Many Fort Lee organizations and offices will change their hours of operation and/or...... read more read more Photo By Chad Menegay | Many Fort Lee organizations and offices will change their hours of operation and/or close on certain days during the holidays, including Thanksgiving break Nov. 27-30 and Holiday Block Leave Dec. 17-Jan. 5. This reduction is aligned with the Army’s annual HBL, wherein U.S. Army leaders allow their newest Soldiers to depart training in mid-December for the holiday season from Fort Lee and 20 other installations around the United States. (U.S. Army graphic by Fort Lee Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Adjusted holiday hours announced

FORT LEE, Va. — Many Fort Lee organizations and offices will change their hours of operation and/or close on certain days during the holidays, including Thanksgiving break Nov. 27-30 and Holiday Block Leave Dec. 17-Jan. 5.



This reduction is aligned with the Army’s annual HBL, wherein U.S. Army leaders allow their newest Soldiers to depart training in mid-December for the holiday season from Fort Lee and 20 other installations around the United States.



Soldiers have the option of traveling home to reconnect with their families and friends, or they can remain on post where they will be supported throughout the holidays by their unit and the installation.



With the holidays and the reduced population on the installation, some activities on Fort Lee have adjusted their hours of operation.



Any activities not listed, please contact the staff directly. A phone roster is available here. https://home.army.mil/lee/contact/phonebook





DFMWR



If not listed, normal hours apply.



Army Community Service

Closed at noon: 26NOV, 24&31DEC

Closed: 27-30NOV, 25-28DEC, 30DEC, 01-04JAN



ACS Emergency Numbers: Red Cross: (877) 272-7337 Military One Source: (800) 342-9647

Kenner Nurse Advice: (877) 874-2273, option 1



ASU Fitness Center

Closed: 27-30NOV, 22DEC-04JAN



Auto Crafts

Closed: 26-30NOV, 22DEC-02JAN



Cardinal Golf Club

Closed: 27NOV, 25 DEC, 01JAN

No lunch: 30NOV, 20DEC-01JAN, 04JAN



Child and Youth Administration

Closed: 27-30NOV, 25DEC-01JAN



Child and Youth Services

Closed: 27-30NOV, 25DEC, 01JAN



Clark Fitness Center

Closed: 27-30NOV, 25DEC, 01JAN



Community Library

Closed: 27-30NOV, 25, 26&31DEC, 01 JAN



Frame Shop

Closed: 27-30NOV, 22DEC-04JAN



The Gregg-Adams Club

Reservations only: 27NOV

Closed: 28-30NOV, 20DEC-02JAN, 04JAN



The HideAway

Closed: 27-30NOV, 21DEC-02JAN, 04JAN



Leisure Travel Services

Closed: 27-30NOV, 25-28DEC, 31DEC-01JAN



MacLaughlin Fitness Center

Closed: 27NOV, 25DEC, 01JAN



Ordnance Fitness Center

Closed: 27-30NOV, 20DEC-04JAN



Outdoor Recreation Rental

Closed: 27-30NOV, 25DEC-01JAN



POW Range

Closed: 27NOV, 30NOV, 20&25DEC, 28DEC-01JAN, 04JAN



Skeet Ranges

Closed: 27-29NOV, 21DEC, 25-27DEC, 29DEC-03JAN



Strength Performance Center

Closed: 27NOV, 25DEC-01JAN



Sustainer's Pub

Closed: 27NOV, 22DEC-02JAN



TenStrike Bowling Center

Closed: 26-27NOV, 24-25DEC, 01JAN



Please check the FMWR website https://lee.armymwr.com/





HOUSING



Fort Lee Family Housing Offices

Closed: 25DEC and 01JAN



Call (804) 566-3300 or (855) 627-3931 for after duty hours contact.



Garrison Housing Office in the Soldier Support Center

Closed: 27-28NOV, 25-26DEC and 01-02JAN





COMMISSARY



27NOV: Closed



24DEC: 0830-1600



25DEC: Closed



31DEC: 0830-1800



01JAN: Closed



All other days have normal hours of operation.





AAFES



27NOV

Express/Class VI: Open 11:00-17:00

All others: Closed



28NOV

Main Store: 0900-1900

Pxtra Troop Store: 0700-2000



25DEC

All facilities: Closed



31DEC

Express: 1100-1900



01JAN

Express: 1100-1900

All Others: Closed





KENNER ARMY HEALTH CLINIC



Closed: 27NOV, 25DEC, 01JAN



Early closing (noon): 28NOV, 18, 24, 26&31DEC



Troop Medical Clinic 1

Closed: 27NOV, 25DEC, 01JAN



TMC 1 will maintain normal operating hours for the AIT population during HBL (15DEC–05JAN)



Troop Medical Clinic 2

Closed: 22DEC–02JAN

By Appointment Only: 15-22DEC



Kenner Army Health Clinic, Mosier Consolidated Troop, Medical Clinic 2 and Troop Medical Clinic 1 will be open Nov. 25 (training holiday) for patient care.



To schedule appointments, call the Kenner Appointment Line at 1-866-533-5242, option 1.



For urgent care referrals/authorization, questions, or healthcare advice (to include COVID-19) for all holidays, after-hours or while traveling, call the 24/7 MHS Nurse Advice Line at 1-800-TRICARE



* For medical emergencies, dial 911 or go to the nearest hospital emergency room.*





HOLIDAY RELIGIOUS SERVICES



Catholic

21&28DEC, 04JAN: Memorial Chapel, 0900



Christmas Eve Mass Christmas Kids Pageant, Carols, and Mass

24DEC: Memorial Chapel, 1600



Christmas Mass

25DEC @ 1000



New Years Day Mass

01JAN @ 1000



Pagan

Normal schedule: Sunday @ 0800



Islamic

Salat al-Jumu'ah

Normal schedule: Fridays @ 1215



Jewish

No services during HBL



Native American

No services during HBL



LDS

No services during HBL



Ignite/Redeemer

Memorial Chapel

21&28DEC, 04JAN @ 1100



Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

24 DEC 1900



Gospel Service

Liberty Chapel

21&28DEC, 04JAN @ 1100



New Year's Eve Gospel Watch

Night Service

31DEC @ 2230



MISCELLANEOUS



EEO

Closed: 26-28NOV, 24-26DEC, 31DEC-02JAN



Hazardous Waste Services

By appointment only (800) 734-3811

Closed 28NOV and 26DEC



IOC

Closed: 27-28NOV, 25-26DEC, 01-02JAN

For emergency dial 911 (PMO)



DPTMS

Closed: Administrative Offices, Schools Office, Security, the Range, and the Training Support Center 25-26DEC, 1-2JAN.

For emergency dial 911 (PMO).



MILITARY PROGRAMS



Transition Assistance Program

Closed: 27-28NOV, 25-26DEC, 01JAN



Education Center

Closed: 27-28NOV, 25-26DEC, 01-02JAN



Official Mail Room

Open: 25NOV, 23&30DEC

Closed: 27NOV, 25DEC, 01JAN



U.S. Army QM & Women's Museums

Closed: 25-26DEC, 01-02JAN, Saturdays from 29NOV-03JAN