Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Adjusted holiday hours announced

    Adjusted holiday hours announced

    Photo By Chad Menegay | Many Fort Lee organizations and offices will change their hours of operation and/or...... read more read more

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2025

    Story by Chad Menegay 

    U.S. Army Fort Lee

    Adjusted holiday hours announced

    FORT LEE, Va. — Many Fort Lee organizations and offices will change their hours of operation and/or close on certain days during the holidays, including Thanksgiving break Nov. 27-30 and Holiday Block Leave Dec. 17-Jan. 5.

    This reduction is aligned with the Army’s annual HBL, wherein U.S. Army leaders allow their newest Soldiers to depart training in mid-December for the holiday season from Fort Lee and 20 other installations around the United States.

    Soldiers have the option of traveling home to reconnect with their families and friends, or they can remain on post where they will be supported throughout the holidays by their unit and the installation.

    With the holidays and the reduced population on the installation, some activities on Fort Lee have adjusted their hours of operation.

    Any activities not listed, please contact the staff directly. A phone roster is available here. https://home.army.mil/lee/contact/phonebook


    DFMWR

    If not listed, normal hours apply.

    Army Community Service
    Closed at noon: 26NOV, 24&31DEC
    Closed: 27-30NOV, 25-28DEC, 30DEC, 01-04JAN

    ACS Emergency Numbers: Red Cross: (877) 272-7337 Military One Source: (800) 342-9647
    Kenner Nurse Advice: (877) 874-2273, option 1

    ASU Fitness Center
    Closed: 27-30NOV, 22DEC-04JAN

    Auto Crafts
    Closed: 26-30NOV, 22DEC-02JAN

    Cardinal Golf Club
    Closed: 27NOV, 25 DEC, 01JAN
    No lunch: 30NOV, 20DEC-01JAN, 04JAN

    Child and Youth Administration
    Closed: 27-30NOV, 25DEC-01JAN

    Child and Youth Services
    Closed: 27-30NOV, 25DEC, 01JAN

    Clark Fitness Center
    Closed: 27-30NOV, 25DEC, 01JAN

    Community Library
    Closed: 27-30NOV, 25, 26&31DEC, 01 JAN

    Frame Shop
    Closed: 27-30NOV, 22DEC-04JAN

    The Gregg-Adams Club
    Reservations only: 27NOV
    Closed: 28-30NOV, 20DEC-02JAN, 04JAN

    The HideAway
    Closed: 27-30NOV, 21DEC-02JAN, 04JAN

    Leisure Travel Services
    Closed: 27-30NOV, 25-28DEC, 31DEC-01JAN

    MacLaughlin Fitness Center
    Closed: 27NOV, 25DEC, 01JAN

    Ordnance Fitness Center
    Closed: 27-30NOV, 20DEC-04JAN

    Outdoor Recreation Rental
    Closed: 27-30NOV, 25DEC-01JAN

    POW Range
    Closed: 27NOV, 30NOV, 20&25DEC, 28DEC-01JAN, 04JAN

    Skeet Ranges
    Closed: 27-29NOV, 21DEC, 25-27DEC, 29DEC-03JAN

    Strength Performance Center
    Closed: 27NOV, 25DEC-01JAN

    Sustainer's Pub
    Closed: 27NOV, 22DEC-02JAN

    TenStrike Bowling Center
    Closed: 26-27NOV, 24-25DEC, 01JAN

    Please check the FMWR website https://lee.armymwr.com/


    HOUSING

    Fort Lee Family Housing Offices
    Closed: 25DEC and 01JAN

    Call (804) 566-3300 or (855) 627-3931 for after duty hours contact.

    Garrison Housing Office in the Soldier Support Center
    Closed: 27-28NOV, 25-26DEC and 01-02JAN


    COMMISSARY

    27NOV: Closed

    24DEC: 0830-1600

    25DEC: Closed

    31DEC: 0830-1800

    01JAN: Closed

    All other days have normal hours of operation.


    AAFES

    27NOV
    Express/Class VI: Open 11:00-17:00
    All others: Closed

    28NOV
    Main Store: 0900-1900
    Pxtra Troop Store: 0700-2000

    25DEC
    All facilities: Closed

    31DEC
    Express: 1100-1900

    01JAN
    Express: 1100-1900
    All Others: Closed


    KENNER ARMY HEALTH CLINIC

    Closed: 27NOV, 25DEC, 01JAN

    Early closing (noon): 28NOV, 18, 24, 26&31DEC

    Troop Medical Clinic 1
    Closed: 27NOV, 25DEC, 01JAN

    TMC 1 will maintain normal operating hours for the AIT population during HBL (15DEC–05JAN)

    Troop Medical Clinic 2
    Closed: 22DEC–02JAN
    By Appointment Only: 15-22DEC

    Kenner Army Health Clinic, Mosier Consolidated Troop, Medical Clinic 2 and Troop Medical Clinic 1 will be open Nov. 25 (training holiday) for patient care.

    To schedule appointments, call the Kenner Appointment Line at 1-866-533-5242, option 1.

    For urgent care referrals/authorization, questions, or healthcare advice (to include COVID-19) for all holidays, after-hours or while traveling, call the 24/7 MHS Nurse Advice Line at 1-800-TRICARE

    * For medical emergencies, dial 911 or go to the nearest hospital emergency room.*


    HOLIDAY RELIGIOUS SERVICES

    Catholic
    21&28DEC, 04JAN: Memorial Chapel, 0900

    Christmas Eve Mass Christmas Kids Pageant, Carols, and Mass
    24DEC: Memorial Chapel, 1600

    Christmas Mass
    25DEC @ 1000

    New Years Day Mass
    01JAN @ 1000

    Pagan
    Normal schedule: Sunday @ 0800

    Islamic
    Salat al-Jumu'ah
    Normal schedule: Fridays @ 1215

    Jewish
    No services during HBL

    Native American
    No services during HBL

    LDS
    No services during HBL

    Ignite/Redeemer
    Memorial Chapel
    21&28DEC, 04JAN @ 1100

    Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
    24 DEC 1900

    Gospel Service
    Liberty Chapel
    21&28DEC, 04JAN @ 1100

    New Year's Eve Gospel Watch
    Night Service
    31DEC @ 2230

    MISCELLANEOUS

    EEO
    Closed: 26-28NOV, 24-26DEC, 31DEC-02JAN

    Hazardous Waste Services
    By appointment only (800) 734-3811
    Closed 28NOV and 26DEC

    IOC
    Closed: 27-28NOV, 25-26DEC, 01-02JAN
    For emergency dial 911 (PMO)

    DPTMS
    Closed: Administrative Offices, Schools Office, Security, the Range, and the Training Support Center 25-26DEC, 1-2JAN.
    For emergency dial 911 (PMO).

    MILITARY PROGRAMS

    Transition Assistance Program
    Closed: 27-28NOV, 25-26DEC, 01JAN

    Education Center
    Closed: 27-28NOV, 25-26DEC, 01-02JAN

    Official Mail Room
    Open: 25NOV, 23&30DEC
    Closed: 27NOV, 25DEC, 01JAN

    U.S. Army QM & Women's Museums
    Closed: 25-26DEC, 01-02JAN, Saturdays from 29NOV-03JAN

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 13:13
    Story ID: 552069
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adjusted holiday hours announced, by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Adjusted holiday hours announced

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    holidays
    customer service
    hours of operation
    Holiday Block Leave
    installation services

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download