Adjusted holiday hours announced

Many Fort Lee organizations and offices will change their hours of operation and/or close on certain days during the holidays, including Thanksgiving break Nov. 27-30 and Holiday Block Leave Dec. 17-Jan. 5.
This reduction is aligned with the Army’s annual HBL, wherein U.S. Army leaders allow their newest Soldiers to depart training in mid-December for the holiday season from Fort Lee and 20 other installations around the United States. (U.S. Army graphic by Fort Lee Public Affairs)
