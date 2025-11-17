Adjusted holiday hours announced

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2025

    Photo by Chad Menegay 

    U.S. Army Fort Lee

    Many Fort Lee organizations and offices will change their hours of operation and/or close on certain days during the holidays, including Thanksgiving break Nov. 27-30 and Holiday Block Leave Dec. 17-Jan. 5.

    This reduction is aligned with the Army’s annual HBL, wherein U.S. Army leaders allow their newest Soldiers to depart training in mid-December for the holiday season from Fort Lee and 20 other installations around the United States. (U.S. Army graphic by Fort Lee Public Affairs)

