USS COOPERSTOWN (LCS 23) Change of Command

MAYPORT Fla. (November 21, 2025) – Cmdr. Jesse Duparc relieved Cmdr. Patrick Earls as USS Cooperstown (LCS 23) Commanding Officer, during a change of command ceremony at Naval Station Mayport, November 21st.



Cmdr. Earls is a plankowner who has been a part of USS Cooperstown since the beginning. During this time, he participated in the ship’s first landmark occasions including Sail-around through the Great Lakes, Commissioning in New York City, and the rescue at sea of a civilian mariner in the Atlantic Ocean. Through his leadership, USS COOPERSTOWN conducted Combat Testing and Final Contract Sea Trials in the Jacksonville Operating Area, which included essential small boat operations, seamanship training, weapons testing, and damage control exercises. Under his command the ship also successfully completed a Drydock availability, Basic Phase certifications, and participated in major Navy events including NMC 250th Philadelphia and UNITAS 2025, the world’s longest-running multinational maritime exercise.



“It is truly an honor to have served onboard USS Cooperstown for the past 3 years and I’m extremely proud of my All-star crew, the Heavy Hitters! The crew’s professionalism, drive, warfighting prowess, and approach to service continues to motivate and impress me every day,” said Cmdr. Patrick Earls. “We have accomplished a great deal in a short time in bringing the ship to life and preparing for her maiden deployment and I’m incredibly humbled be part of it with you. Thank you for your dedication, ownership, and loyalty… We Are America’s Away Team!”



Cmdr. Earls, a native of Erie, Pennsylvania, graduated from Maine Maritime Academy in 2006 where he received his commission in the United States Navy while he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in International Business and Logistics. He has two Master’s Degree from the Naval Post Graduate School and the Eisenhower School. A career Surface Warfare Officer, Cmdr. Earls has held numerous shipboard and ashore assignments throughout his time with the Navy. Earls has held the title of Commanding Officer since February of 2024 and is heading off to Allied Maritime Command Head Quarters in London, United Kingdom.



“Assuming command of USS Cooperstown and its exceptional crew is both a profound honor and a responsibility I accept with the utmost commitment. It is evident that the Navy has provided the highest caliber of training, discipline, and support to ensure this ship and her crew stand ready to answer the nation’s call,” said Cmdr. Jesse Duparc. “This is a particularly special moment for my family and me as we embark on this journey together joining the COOPERSTOWN family and representing the village of Cooperstown, NY proudly!”



Cmdr. Duparc, a San Antonio, Texas native, enlisted in the Navy in 2008 in the SEAL program. He was selected for Officer Candidate School (OCS) and earned his commission in 2010; previously he served as the Commanding Officer of USS WARRIOR (MCM 10).



LCS are a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments and winning against 21st-century coastal threats. The LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence.