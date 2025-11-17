Medical Officer Recruiter of the Year: How One Navy Nurse Found Purpose

For Lt. Cmdr. Pamela Resurreccion, the decision to join the Navy Reserve began with a desire for growth. After years working as an emergency trauma nurse, she realized she had reached a point of comfort. Her routine no longer pushed her skills, leadership, or sense of purpose. She wanted more.



“I decided to join the Navy Reserve because I wanted to challenge myself beyond my comfort zone,” she said. “I was seeking an opportunity that would help me grow both personally and professionally while allowing me to serve in a meaningful way. And, I’ll admit, the sharp white uniforms caught my attention too.”



Little did she realize that she would gain all of that and more—along with a set of crisp uniforms to elevate her wardrobe.



Before transitioning into recruiting, Resurreccion worked as an Emergency Medical Services analyst for Naval Medical Forces Pacific while also serving as a contract nurse in the Emergency Department at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego. When Canvasser Recruiter (CANREC) orders opened, she recognized an opportunity to broaden her professional experience. CANREC recall is a U.S. Navy program that recalls Reserve and former active-duty personnel to serve as temporary recruiters for the Navy.



“As reservists, we often get chances to serve on orders outside our usual day-to-day roles,” she said. “I viewed this as a unique way to contribute to the Navy in a different capacity.”



Her Navy career had already taken her from high-pressure clinical trauma care to operational missions around the world. A defining moment came during her first deployment, when she served as the sole trauma nurse on an Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System (ERSS) team. Training evolutions like Underwater Egress Training—the “helo dunker”—and the Joint En Route Care Course pushed her both mentally and physically.



“I used to be shy and intimidated by leadership,” she admitted. “But my shipmates never let me fail. Their support helped me realize I was capable of far more than I believed.”



Multiple deployments aboard hospital ship USNS Mercy solidified this growth and revealed how impactful her story could be for other medical professionals. Realizing she could inspire others to pursue service—and rediscover their own sense of purpose—recruiting became a natural next step.



Resurreccion began her CANREC orders in February 2023 and soon applied for a permanent hometown recruiter billet. In March 2024, she achieved her Nurse Corps designator and formally transitioned into a Navy Medical Officer.



Her recruiting philosophy is rooted in authenticity.



“My approach has always been grounded in genuine storytelling,” she said. “I share my experiences and the incredible opportunities the Navy continues to provide. Over time, I learned that genuine connection and transparency resonate most with applicants.”



Her dedication, enthusiasm, and ability to build trust quickly made her stand out, ultimately leading to her selection as the Medical Officer Recruiter of the Year.



The accomplishment is a large one, but her impact extends far beyond the medical community.

“This hardworking woman doesn’t discriminate,” said Senior Chief Trisha Hoskins, an assistant Chief Recruiter at NRRC. “She assists anyone, medical or not, who wants to explore what the Navy has to offer.”

By sharing knowledge with potential applicants, she demonstrates the belief that every interaction is an opportunity to inspire someone to consider a future in the Navy.



“I’m most proud of helping not only medical professionals discover the Navy as a path for personal and professional growth, but also introducing other rates and specialties to those who may not have considered them,” said Resurreccion. “I approach recruiting with the mindset of ‘widest dissemination possible’ to make sure that everyone I meet has at least been exposed to the opportunities the Navy can offer.”



For her, this philosophy is fundamental to what makes the service strong. She also confessed to having a profound love and dedication to her calling in service to the United States Navy.



“When I believe in something, it becomes easy,” she said. “It’s no longer a job.”

