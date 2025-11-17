Buffalo area NY National Guard Soldiers and Airmen rehearse winter storm response skills.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Fifty New York National Guard Soldiers and Airmen charged with
managing emergency responses in western New York took part in a tabletop exercise
at the Connecticut Street Armory, Nov. 4–5, sharpening command-and-control skills
ahead of the winter storm season.
The two-day event brought together personnel from the 107th Attack Wing, based at
Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, and the 153rd Troop Command Brigade,
headquartered in Buffalo.
Both units routinely support state missions, but exercises like this one ensure the Guard
can rapidly form a unified joint task force, or JTF, when the governor directs.
According to National Guard doctrine, regional joint task forces provide command and
control for military forces supporting civil authorities during emergencies ranging from
storms to public safety incidents.
Col. William Snyder, commander of both the 153rd Troop Command Brigade and the
JTF during the exercise, said the goal is simple: uphold the National Guard’s motto,
Always Ready, Always There.
“It isn’t something that just happens,” Snyder said. “We earn the right to say it by
overcoming challenges in training and in real-life missions. Bringing together the Army
and Air Guard as one team ensures we’re ready when called—and there when needed.”
Rather than focusing on field operations, participants worked through staff processes
that enable a JTF to function: task organization, personnel accountability, mission
tracking, logistics coordination, and information flow to state partners.
Throughout the exercise, Soldiers and Airmen were confronted with a series of
simulated winter storm scenarios, including traffic issues, multi-vehicle accidents, and
public safety concerns.
Each inject required staff sections to assess, coordinate, and respond as they would
during a real activation.
Army Guard Staff Sgt. Kaleb Acosta, the healthcare noncommissioned officer assigned
to the JTF, said training like this reinforces how important preparation is.
“Winter storms impact thousands of people in Western New York every year,” Acosta
said. “Exercises like this make sure we’re a well-trained, efficient team ready to support
our communities when things get tough.”
Snyder said one of the strengths of the event was the number of new personnel
participating—Service Members who were experiencing a JTF structure for the first
time.
“We saw a lot of new faces—Soldiers and Airmen who may be new to the Guard, the
unit, or domestic response operations,” he said. “Everyone took full advantage of the
time to train, learn, and build confidence through repetition and critical thinking.”
He added that the exercise strengthened relationships between Army and Air Guard
components, as well as between staff offices that may not frequently collaborate during
normal operations.
“This exercise was a tremendous success,” Snyder said. “Not just because of how well
it went, but because of the opportunities it gave us to train together and identify areas to
improve. Western New Yorkers can rest assured—we’re ready for whatever comes.”
