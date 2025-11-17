Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Buffalo area NY National Guard Soldiers and Airmen rehearse winter storm response skills.

    NY National Guard prepares for Winter Weather

    Photo By Capt. Jason Carr | New York National Guardsmen assigned to the 107th Attack Wing and 153rd Troop Command...... read more read more

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2025

    Story by Capt. Jason Carr 

    107th Attack Wing

    BUFFALO, N.Y. — Fifty New York National Guard Soldiers and Airmen charged with
    managing emergency responses in western New York took part in a tabletop exercise
    at the Connecticut Street Armory, Nov. 4–5, sharpening command-and-control skills
    ahead of the winter storm season.

    The two-day event brought together personnel from the 107th Attack Wing, based at
    Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, and the 153rd Troop Command Brigade,
    headquartered in Buffalo.

    Both units routinely support state missions, but exercises like this one ensure the Guard
    can rapidly form a unified joint task force, or JTF, when the governor directs.

    According to National Guard doctrine, regional joint task forces provide command and
    control for military forces supporting civil authorities during emergencies ranging from
    storms to public safety incidents.

    Col. William Snyder, commander of both the 153rd Troop Command Brigade and the
    JTF during the exercise, said the goal is simple: uphold the National Guard’s motto,
    Always Ready, Always There.

    “It isn’t something that just happens,” Snyder said. “We earn the right to say it by
    overcoming challenges in training and in real-life missions. Bringing together the Army
    and Air Guard as one team ensures we’re ready when called—and there when needed.”

    Rather than focusing on field operations, participants worked through staff processes
    that enable a JTF to function: task organization, personnel accountability, mission
    tracking, logistics coordination, and information flow to state partners.

    Throughout the exercise, Soldiers and Airmen were confronted with a series of
    simulated winter storm scenarios, including traffic issues, multi-vehicle accidents, and
    public safety concerns.

    Each inject required staff sections to assess, coordinate, and respond as they would
    during a real activation.

    Army Guard Staff Sgt. Kaleb Acosta, the healthcare noncommissioned officer assigned
    to the JTF, said training like this reinforces how important preparation is.

    “Winter storms impact thousands of people in Western New York every year,” Acosta
    said. “Exercises like this make sure we’re a well-trained, efficient team ready to support
    our communities when things get tough.”

    Snyder said one of the strengths of the event was the number of new personnel
    participating—Service Members who were experiencing a JTF structure for the first
    time.

    “We saw a lot of new faces—Soldiers and Airmen who may be new to the Guard, the
    unit, or domestic response operations,” he said. “Everyone took full advantage of the
    time to train, learn, and build confidence through repetition and critical thinking.”

    He added that the exercise strengthened relationships between Army and Air Guard
    components, as well as between staff offices that may not frequently collaborate during
    normal operations.

    “This exercise was a tremendous success,” Snyder said. “Not just because of how well
    it went, but because of the opportunities it gave us to train together and identify areas to
    improve. Western New Yorkers can rest assured—we’re ready for whatever comes.”

