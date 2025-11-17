Buffalo area NY National Guard Soldiers and Airmen rehearse winter storm response skills.

Photo By Capt. Jason Carr | New York National Guardsmen assigned to the 107th Attack Wing and 153rd Troop Command...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Jason Carr | New York National Guardsmen assigned to the 107th Attack Wing and 153rd Troop Command listen to a brief before the official start of the exercise, November 4th 2025, Connecticut Street Armory, Buffalo. Attendees were given situational challenges throughout the two day exercise, designed to better prepare for real world activation. New York Air National Guard photo by Capt Jason Carr. see less | View Image Page

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Fifty New York National Guard Soldiers and Airmen charged with

managing emergency responses in western New York took part in a tabletop exercise

at the Connecticut Street Armory, Nov. 4–5, sharpening command-and-control skills

ahead of the winter storm season.



The two-day event brought together personnel from the 107th Attack Wing, based at

Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, and the 153rd Troop Command Brigade,

headquartered in Buffalo.



Both units routinely support state missions, but exercises like this one ensure the Guard

can rapidly form a unified joint task force, or JTF, when the governor directs.



According to National Guard doctrine, regional joint task forces provide command and

control for military forces supporting civil authorities during emergencies ranging from

storms to public safety incidents.



Col. William Snyder, commander of both the 153rd Troop Command Brigade and the

JTF during the exercise, said the goal is simple: uphold the National Guard’s motto,

Always Ready, Always There.



“It isn’t something that just happens,” Snyder said. “We earn the right to say it by

overcoming challenges in training and in real-life missions. Bringing together the Army

and Air Guard as one team ensures we’re ready when called—and there when needed.”



Rather than focusing on field operations, participants worked through staff processes

that enable a JTF to function: task organization, personnel accountability, mission

tracking, logistics coordination, and information flow to state partners.



Throughout the exercise, Soldiers and Airmen were confronted with a series of

simulated winter storm scenarios, including traffic issues, multi-vehicle accidents, and

public safety concerns.



Each inject required staff sections to assess, coordinate, and respond as they would

during a real activation.



Army Guard Staff Sgt. Kaleb Acosta, the healthcare noncommissioned officer assigned

to the JTF, said training like this reinforces how important preparation is.



“Winter storms impact thousands of people in Western New York every year,” Acosta

said. “Exercises like this make sure we’re a well-trained, efficient team ready to support

our communities when things get tough.”



Snyder said one of the strengths of the event was the number of new personnel

participating—Service Members who were experiencing a JTF structure for the first

time.



“We saw a lot of new faces—Soldiers and Airmen who may be new to the Guard, the

unit, or domestic response operations,” he said. “Everyone took full advantage of the

time to train, learn, and build confidence through repetition and critical thinking.”



He added that the exercise strengthened relationships between Army and Air Guard

components, as well as between staff offices that may not frequently collaborate during

normal operations.



“This exercise was a tremendous success,” Snyder said. “Not just because of how well

it went, but because of the opportunities it gave us to train together and identify areas to

improve. Western New Yorkers can rest assured—we’re ready for whatever comes.”