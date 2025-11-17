NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Sailor selected as enterprise Navy Career Counselor of the Year

Photo By Tyler Grimes | Naval Counselor Petty Officer 1st Class Maurice Melton (right), Naval Supply Systems...... read more read more Photo By Tyler Grimes | Naval Counselor Petty Officer 1st Class Maurice Melton (right), Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville career counselor, shows document to Logistics Specialist Chief Petty Officer Elena Merkling and Yeoman Chief Petty Officer Jeffrey Selmon Nov. 20, 2025 at NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville headquarters at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida. (U.S. Navy photo by Tyler Grimes) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Rear Adm. Kenneth Epps, Naval Supply Systems Command Commander and Chief of the Navy Supply Corps, announced Naval Counselor Petty Officer 1st Class Maurice Melton, NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville career counselor, as the enterprise’s Navy Career Counselor of the Year Nov. 17, 2025.



“NC1 Melton's dedication to guiding and supporting our personnel through their career journeys is truly commendable,” Epps wrote in the announcement. “The impact of a skilled and compassionate career counselor cannot be overstated, and NC1 Melton exemplifies the very best in this critical role.”



For Melton, receiving the award was a great honor and recognition of his hard work.



“To me, it signifies the trust Sailors place in me during some of the most important decisions of their careers,” Melton said. “This award reflects countless hours spent mentoring, listening, and advocating for their growth, wellbeing, and professional success. It represents the support of my leaders, peers, and teammates who shaped me as a counselor and pushed me to serve with excellence. Most importantly, it reaffirms my purpose to empower Sailors, strengthen our Navy, and make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who wear the uniform.”



Melton, who has been a career counselor since 2014, says his favorite part of the job is helping his fellow Sailors become more confident as they achieve their career goals.



“Being a Navy counselor means helping Sailors make informed decisions about their careers and their futures,” he said. “It’s about listening, offering guidance, and providing clear, honest information so they feel supported and confident in their next steps. Each day brings the chance to mentor, encourage, and advocate for Sailors as they navigate challenges and pursue new opportunities.”



The secret to his success as a career counselor is showing up every day with genuine care for Sailors, listening first, and staying committed to learning and improving, he says.



“I focus on building trust, doing the small things well, and always putting people first,” he said. “It’s a role built on trust and service, and it’s rewarding to know that the work you do can positively influence a Sailor’s path and help them reach their full potential.”



Capt. Daryl Wilson, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Commander, said he was very proud of Melton’s achievement.

“He consistently goes far above and beyond to provide insightful, personalized advice, invaluable resources, and genuine encouragement, empowering our Sailors to make informed decisions, confidently navigate their careers, and achieve their highest professional aspirations,” Wilson said.



For his fellow career counselors, Melton has some words of wisdom.



“Stay present, listen more than you speak, and always put your Sailors first,” he said. “Build trust, keep learning, and remember that every conversation can change someone’s career and sometimes their life.”



While he is thankful to receive this award, Melton is not resting on his accolades.



“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve Sailors and proud to be part of a team that helps shape their careers and futures,” he said. “Being a Navy career counselor is both an honor and a privilege, and I look forward to continuing to make a positive impact.”



Melton will now represent NAVSUP and compete for the Navy Career Counselor of the Year at the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations-level.