Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Sailor selected as enterprise Navy Career Counselor of the Year

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Sailor selected as enterprise Navy Career Counselor of the Year

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2025

    Photo by Tyler Grimes 

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Naval Counselor Petty Officer 1st Class Maurice Melton (right), Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville career counselor, shows document to Logistics Specialist Chief Petty Officer Elena Merkling and Yeoman Chief Petty Officer Jeffrey Selmon Nov. 20, 2025 at NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville headquarters at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida. (U.S. Navy photo by Tyler Grimes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 07:39
    Photo ID: 9402686
    VIRIN: 251120-N-DU371-1001
    Resolution: 7302x5504
    Size: 9 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Sailor selected as enterprise Navy Career Counselor of the Year, by Tyler Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Sailor selected as enterprise Navy Career Counselor of the Year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download