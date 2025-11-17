Naval Counselor Petty Officer 1st Class Maurice Melton (right), Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville career counselor, shows document to Logistics Specialist Chief Petty Officer Elena Merkling and Yeoman Chief Petty Officer Jeffrey Selmon Nov. 20, 2025 at NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville headquarters at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida. (U.S. Navy photo by Tyler Grimes)
NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Sailor selected as enterprise Navy Career Counselor of the Year
