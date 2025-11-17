Senior Pentagon official visits APS-2 Powidz, underscoring its critical role supporting NATO

Courtesy Photo | Army Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie, the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Europe...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Army Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie, the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, briefs Assistant Secretary of War for International Security Affairs Daniel Zimmerman at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite, Poland, Nov. 19. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

POWIDZ, Poland – Another senior Pentagon official visited the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite recently, underscoring its critical role in strengthening NATO readiness along the alliance’s eastern flank.



Assistant Secretary of War for International Security Affairs Daniel Zimmerman met with leaders from the Powidz APS-2 worksite Nov. 19, including Army Field Support Battalion-Poland Commander Lt. Col. Michelle McDevitt, as well as 405th Army Field Support Brigade Commander Col. Ernest Lane II, based in Germany.



Also present during the key leader engagement at Powidz was U.S. European Command Director of Plans, Policy and Strategy (J5) Air Force Maj. Gen. Russell Driggers and U.S. Army Europe and Africa Deputy Commanding General Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie.



The team of distinguished visitors toured the Army’s newest APS-2 worksite to better understand the commitment the Polish government has made to the NATO alliance, including plans to potentially expand the site, according to an informational briefing sent by AFSBn-Poland to the 405th AFSB headquarters.



“It’s always a pleasure to host senior military leaders at our worksite. We have an incredible team of Soldiers, Army civilians, and contractors as well as our amazing host nation partners here at Powidz from the Polish military’s 33rd APS Battalion,” McDevitt said.



“Each key leader engagement is an opportunity to share how our team is leading the way, able to provide resources to Soldiers on the ground in support of U.S. European Command and NATO on Europe’s eastern flank,” said McDevitt. “We have a shared burden at our site with our Polish counterparts, and hosting Assistant Secretary of War for International Security Affairs Daniel Zimmerman was a great way to showcase our capabilities and highlight our amazing team.”



While conducting the site visit, Zimmerman recognized members of the Polish military’s 33rd APS Battalion, who work with AFSBn-Poland at the Powidz site to ensure the thousands of APS-2 tactical vehicles and major end items stored and maintained there remain fit to fight and ready for issue. Also during the visit Driggers took the opportunity to recognize members of AFSBn-Poland and the Powidz team, as well.



Polish and U.S. personnel at the worksite were presented with coins of excellence for their continued work advancing the mission and strengthening deterrence on Europe’s eastern flank, attesting to AFSBn-Poland’s motto 'This is the Way' as a remarkable example for others to follow, the informational briefing stated.



AFSBn-Poland is charged with providing and coordinating receipt, transfer, storage and maintenance of APS-2 tactical vehicles and equipment sets at Powidz to enable commanders to conduct unified action and a full range of military operations in support of U.S European Command.



The Powidz APS-2 worksite houses an entire armored brigade combat team’s worth of APS-2 tactical vehicles and equipment sets, managed and maintained at ready-to-issue standards by AFSBn-Poland and the 33rd APS Battalion. The Powidz APS-2 worksite demonstrates the U.S., Poland and NATO’s commitment to maintaining rapid deployment capabilities, playing a crucial role in deterrence through enduring agreements and strategic investments.



The 405th AFSB’s prepositioned stocks program and it’s six APS-2 worksites in Europe alleviate many of the deployment requirements typically associated with sending major combat units to Europe from the U.S. It is estimated that the APS-2 worksites in Europe can help reduce deployment timelines for an armored brigade combat team from 60 days to as little as a week or two.



The 405th AFSB is the premier logistics integrator and synchronizer for U.S. European Command, enabling readiness solutions to ‘Support the Warrior’ by operationalizing U.S. Army Materiel Command capabilities and delivering readiness within the U.S. Army Europe and Africa areas of responsibility at the point of need.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging AMC’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.