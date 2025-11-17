35th FS aircraft join Team Osan for Super Squadron Phase II

Photo By Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer | Maintainers assigned to the 51st Maintenance Group operating location perform...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer | Maintainers assigned to the 51st Maintenance Group operating location perform postflight checks on a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 35th Fighter Squadron after arriving at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 21, 2025. The aircraft are part of a larger force posture shift designed to enhance readiness and sortie generation capabilities for the 51st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer) see less | View Image Page

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea —The U.S. Air Force F-16s assigned to the 35th Fighter Squadron, “Pantons,” arrived at Osan Air Base Nov. 19 and 21, 2025 as part of the second phase of the Super Squadron test. The aircraft along with personnel from Kunsan Air Base are temporarily re-assigned to Osan in support of the initiative which is designed to test new ways to organize, deploy, and sustain fighter aircraft across the Indo-Pacific theater. “This movement is about strengthening the way we fight,” said Lt. Col. Joseph Basala, 35th Fighter Squadron commander. “By operating from Osan, our team gains new opportunities to integrate with partners, adapt to unfamiliar environments, and sharpen the skills we need to answer the call at a moment’s notice. This effort directly improves our readiness and reinforces our commitment to the defense of the peninsula.” The arrival marks the next milestone in Seventh Air Force’s expanded test, which was announced earlier this year and continues to seek how fighter units can increase combat power while maintaining readiness across the Republic of Korea. During phase 2, the members will conduct training, integrate with Osan’s 51st Fighter Wing, and support the ongoing testing period of manpower, maintenance, and operations concepts that enable fighter squadrons to generate more combat power without permanently relocating forces. The 51st Fighter Wing will continue to coordinate closely with Seventh Air Force and Kunsan Air Base to ensure mission execution across the peninsula and expand capabilities. “The Super Squadron test gives us a real-world opportunity to explore how we can fight more efficiently with greater flexibility and resilience,” said Col. Ryan Ley, 51st Fighter Wing commander. “Hosting the Pantons strengthens our combined readiness and enhances the airpower available to defend the Republic of Korea. This effort benefits the entire peninsula and reinforces the strength of our alliance.” The test will continue through the next year, with the second phase marking a major step in gathering data, refining concepts, and improving how the U.S. Air Force employs F-16 forces in the region. The continued collaboration between Osan and Kunsan underscores the U.S.–ROK Alliance’s shared commitment to readiness, deterrence, and stability in the region.