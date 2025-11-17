Photo By Lance Cpl. Robert Blanks | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kaiesha Deweever, an admin specialist with the 1st Marine...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Robert Blanks | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kaiesha Deweever, an admin specialist with the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing translates during a live-fire range as part of exercise Resolute Dragon 25 on Oyanohara Manuver Area, Oita Prefecture, Japan, Sept. 13, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. Deweever is a native of Hawaii. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Robert Blanks) see less | View Image Page

1st MAW Marine supports translation for U.S., Japanese Forces during Resolution Dragon 25

Long before she ever wore the uniform, Lance Cpl. Kaiesha Deweever grew up watching the Marines who inspired her path.

Born and raised in Okinawa, Japan, till the age of ten where she would find herself living in Pearl City, Hawaii, Deweever’s life was shaped by both the American and Japanese culture. Her father was a U.S. Marine serving over 20 years, and her mother, a native of Okinawa, filled her childhood with the language, customs and traditions of Japan.

“Japanese was my first language,” Deweever recalls. “Living in Okinawa and being immersed in both American and Japanese cultures gave me a unique appreciation for the languages.”

That early understanding of balance, discipline and respect for the Marine Corps eventually led her to follow in her father’s footsteps.

“I developed a strong respect for the military and the values it represents,” Deweever stated. “What truly inspired me, though, were the female Marines I saw throughout my childhood.”

Young Deweever watched how the Marines had carried themselves with strength, confidence and professionalism. She looked up to Marines like her father as powerful role models—sparking her passion to join the few, the proud.

“I knew early on that I wanted to be part of something bigger. The Marine Corps felt like the right path to grow, serve and lead,” said Deweever.

Deweever enlisted in July 2024 and was stationed in Okinawa the following February, returning to the island where she spent her early years of life. As an administrative specialist with Personnel Support Detachment 18, Marine Air Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, she quickly took on the responsibilities of keeping her unit’s daily operations organized and efficient, managing reports, processing promotions and supporting Marines as they checked in and out of the command.

But during Exercise Resolute Dragon 25, her role expanded far beyond her desk and into the fields of Japan. Deweever stood out from other translators. The Marine Corps recognized her fluency in Japanese and her deep understanding of both cultures and offered her the opportunity to serve as a translator for the 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division . “I was uniquely positioned to bridge communication between U.S. forces and our Japanese counterparts,” Deweever explained. “It was an honor to ensure smooth collaboration and mutual understanding between allied forces.”

Resolute Dragon 25 is an annual bilateral exercise that brings U.S. Marines and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force personnel across multiple training areas throughout Japan, strengthening bilateral readiness and interoperability. For Deweever, that meant ensuring communication between both sides remained clear and accurate.

“It wasn’t just about translating words,” she said. “It was about helping both sides understand each other, the tone, the intent and the meaning behind what was being said.”

Having previously assisted with translations during ceremonies and legal proceedings, Deweever was familiar with the pressure of being the connecting factor. But translating for something as big as a bilateral exercise came with unique challenges.

“One of the key challenges was navigating not just language differences, but also cultural nuances and distant communication,” Deweever added. “Both forces share a strong commitment to the mission, differences in customs, protocols and decision-making approaches, sometimes requiring careful interpretations beyond literal translation.”

The experience reminded her how critical communication is to mission success. For Deweever, stepping outside her normal duties as an administrative specialist was both challenging and rewarding.

“It pushed me out of my comfort zone,” Deweever said. “It broadened my experience and developed a deeper understanding of different facts of military operations.”

With an open mind and a sense of commitment, Deweever embraced the importance of flexibility and continuous learning as a Marine.

“By providing accurate translation, I helped bridge potential gaps that could arise from language barriers,” said Deweever. “Ensuring both sides fully understood each other’s intentions, plans, and concerns.”

As the exercise approached the end, Deweever reflected on how far she had come: from the little girl watching Marines in awe, to standing among them, helping connect two nations through service and understanding.