    The United States lndo-Pacific Command hosted representatives from the People's Liberation Army Navy for the semi-annual Military Maritime Consultative Agreement Working Group and Plenary

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2025

    Story by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    HONOLOLU - Military officials from U.S. lndo-Pacific Command, U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. Pacific Air Forces, and U.S. Coast Guard met with China’s People's Liberation Army representatives for the Military Maritime Consultative Agreement Working Group and Plenary in Honolulu, Nov. 18-20, 2025. This forum provides for discussions between operators focused on reducing the risk of unsafe and unprofessional encounters.

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    IPC
    MMCA
    INDOPACOM

